INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles were at the Pizza Ranch busing tables as a fundraiser on Monday, September 16.
The Eagles motto is “We are people helping people!”
The Independence Eagles are now in their sixth year of fundraising for good causes and for those in need. During that time they have collected and distributed over $34,000 in donations to the community. Donations have included: four truckloads of Christmas presents to needy families, the D.A.R.E program, the veterans memorial, the fire department, Buchanan County Housing, Inc., Thanksgiving meals, and scholarships.
The Independence Eagles thank the community for their generosity.