Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Eagles

Working at the Independence Pizza Ranch were Eagle members Fred Miller, Dale Halberg, Jim Zumbach, Dan O’Bryon, Roxie Mulnix, Roger Allen, and Richard Wiese. Working, but not pictured, was Don Mumm.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles were at the Pizza Ranch busing tables as a fundraiser on Monday, September 16.

The Eagles motto is “We are people helping people!”

The Independence Eagles are now in their sixth year of fundraising for good causes and for those in need. During that time they have collected and distributed over $34,000 in donations to the community. Donations have included: four truckloads of Christmas presents to needy families, the D.A.R.E program, the veterans memorial, the fire department, Buchanan County Housing, Inc., Thanksgiving meals, and scholarships.

The Independence Eagles thank the community for their generosity.