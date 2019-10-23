INDEPENDENCE – Because we believe in helping others when there is a need, the Independence Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will be hosting a soup supper on Monday, November 4, to help Tony Fitz as he endeavors to keep the Malek Theater from being torn down.
The plans are challenging but worth the effort. Tony has several ideas for the future of the theater, including a community theater, an auditorium, and of course movies.
So mark your calendar and join us on Monday evening, November 4, at the Crowbar in American Legion Post 30. We will be serving from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets: for adults are $7each. Tickets for children age 8 and under are $3 each.
We want to say thank you to the Schafers, new owners of the Crowbar, for allowing us to hold this at the Legion Hall.
Tony will be there to answer any questions and talk with you while enjoying a good bowl of soup.
“Don’t aspire to make a living, aspire to make a difference,” a quote from Denzel Washington, says it all.