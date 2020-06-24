WINTHROP – The Bucs’ baseball team played host to Marquette-Catholic (2-3) and dropped a pair in the doubleheader.
Game one was a 14-5 score, while in game two, the final was 6-4.
Head Coach Jake Van Scoyoc said, “I think nerves played a role in game one. We started out not being able to throw a strike and then when we finally did, I’m not sure if it has landed yet.”
The Mohawks put up 6 runs in the first inning and it was just too much to come back from.
“We started chipping away but could never get that big inning we were looking for,” added Coach Van Scoyoc.
In game two, freshman Chance Beeh was on the mound.
Coach Van Scoyoc said, “Chance Beeh pitched well in game two. He threw strikes and gave our defense a chance to work.”
The Bucs never gave up, and Coach Van Scoyoc concluded, “We had a chance to tie and win at the end of the game but we just couldn’t quite get that big hit that we needed.”
Stats were not readily available at press time.
The boys’ record drops to 0-3 on the season. Next up for the Bucs is a home contest tonight against Ed-Co, starting at 5 p.m. Monday night’s game at Easton Valley was rained out.