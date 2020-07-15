Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

East Buchanan's Kyara Pals puts the ball in play as Wapsie Valley catcher Kali Lampe and pitcher Ellie Neil react.

FAIRBANK — In a game of rallies, East Buchanan pulled off the last one Monday night against Wapsie Valley in the Class 1A Region 7 first round game in Fairbank. The Bucs scored on a dropped fly ball in the top of the seventh inning and held on for an 8-7 victory.

“We survived another day!” Head Coach Marcy Fox said, “We came out on top even though we left way too many runners on base.”

The Bucs used 6 walks and 5 hits to score 8 runs. Freshman left fielder, Averiel Brady was 1 for 4 with 2 RBI (runs batted in). Sophomore pitcher Lara Fox added a hit and a run batted in. Sophomore three bagger, Kyara Pals went 1 for 3 and knocked in a run.

“Just need to clean up our defense a bit.” added Coach Fox, “Our pitchers complement each other in a game like that. Just enough speed difference to throw off the offense.”

The Bucs (10-4) advance to the quarterfinals to face Janesville (8-7), in Janesville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.