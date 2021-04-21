Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys’ golf team competed at the Ed-Co Invitational on Saturday at Woods Edge Golf Course, finishing second to Monticello by 2 strokes. Trey Johnson won medalist honors with a 33.

Harley Nelson shot a 39 and tied for fourth, while Ben Hesner finished with a 40, tying for seventh. Alden Cook’s 42 tied him for 10th. East Buchanan shot a 154.

