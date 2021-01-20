WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team hosted Starmont (1-9) on Friday night and came away with an impressive 78-24 win.
“We played well.” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “Was nice to come out of the gate and play loose.”
Coach Lamker added, “Everyone got involved and we had several players play their best games of the year. Adam Hackett gave us 15 points and played the front of our press very well. Hunter Bowers came off the bench and was very aggressive contributing 15 points and getting to the free throw line. I thought Kaden Brockmeyer came in off the bench and really gave us a spark, getting some loose balls and extending plays.”
1 2 3 4 T
Starmont 7 9 6 2 24
East Buchanan 18 27 18 15 78
“All around a great team win.” concluded Lamker, “Hoping to build off of that this week and get a couple more wins.”
Stats were not readily available come press time. The Bucs move their record to 2-9 on the season and traveled to Maquoketa Valley (7-7) on Tuesday night. Then the boys will be back at home on Thursday night to host West Central (1-11) and Friday night Ed-Co (10-3) comes to town.