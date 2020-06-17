Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WHEATLAND – The Bucs Baseball team lost a tight game on Monday night to the Warriors of Calamus-Wheatland; 3-2.

East Buchanan lead 2-1 going into the bottom of the last frame and gave up two runs for a heart breaking loss.

Sophomore, Keaton Kelly went 1 for 2 with a walk and his double drove in a run and had a stolen base. Senior, Logan Crawford also had a hit in three at-bats and scored a run while also stealing a base.

Next up for the Bucs, they played a home tilt against Belle Plaine on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Thursday night the boys are home against Marquette-Catholic starting at 5 p.m.

Tags