WHEATLAND – The Bucs Baseball team lost a tight game on Monday night to the Warriors of Calamus-Wheatland; 3-2.
East Buchanan lead 2-1 going into the bottom of the last frame and gave up two runs for a heart breaking loss.
Sophomore, Keaton Kelly went 1 for 2 with a walk and his double drove in a run and had a stolen base. Senior, Logan Crawford also had a hit in three at-bats and scored a run while also stealing a base.
Next up for the Bucs, they played a home tilt against Belle Plaine on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Thursday night the boys are home against Marquette-Catholic starting at 5 p.m.