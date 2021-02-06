WINTHROP – The Bucs boys basketball team hosted the Wildcats of Central City on Senior Night, Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers West matchup.
The Bucs jumped out to a 7 point lead after one quarter and built on that to extend the lead to 27-10 at the half.
The third quarter was evenly matched, but the Bucs came out in the fourth quarter and exploded for 24 points, putting this game out of reach and winning, 64-34.
“I think we played one of our best games defensively of the year,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “especially in the first half. We rebounded better than we have most of the season. We used our defense to turn that into some quick offense. We still didn’t shoot the ball great, if we can start consistently hitting open shots I think we could really be a tough out in the postseason. We have made some good steps the last few weeks, it’s just tough to notice sometimes with the level of competition that we consistently go up against.”
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Central City 4 6 12 12 34
East Buchanan 11 16 13 24 64
Coach Lamker acknowledged his senior leadership:
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Seniors{/span}
Cole Bowden: He was hurt all year and couldn’t play. I can’t say enough about the maturity of that young man to stay bought into our program all year and be a leader for us even when he couldn’t be on the floor. He has been like an assistant coach all year!
Kaden Brockmeyer: Has been playing the best basketball of his career the last couple weeks, which is what you want from your seniors. Kaden has worked his butt off in the weight room and shooting in the mornings for 4 years. When we play well, Kaden is usually one of the guys that gives us great energy in those games.
Brady Cornell: This is Brady’s first year at EB and he hasn’t played a lot of basketball before this year. I am very happy for him that he got a chance to play. He is one of our most coachable kids, when you tell him something he listens. Maybe our most unselfish player as well, he is always looking for an open teammate!
Trey Johnson: Trey may be the smartest not only basketball player, but athlete we have had at EB in my time here. He knows every position’s job on the court and he is never out of position when playing. He has been hurt for a few weeks, but before that when he was in the games you could hear him coaching up his teammates on the court. Great leader and teammate.
Harley Nelson: Harley has made the biggest transformation of any player on our team. He came in as a freshmen and we called him “sniper” because he only shot 3’s! Well, he grew and is now a post player that hasn’t shot a 3 in a couple years. He has been a very good player down low for us all year. I wish all our players could have Harley’s demeanor, never too high or low. He is steady and always ready to play.
We will miss this group of seniors. Great group of kids that are a pleasure to be around.
Vs. Springville
SPRINGVILLE – A make-up game on Wednesday night for the Bucs and Orioles of Springville (17-2). Springville is the Class 1A-No. 5 team in the state and they should go deep in the postseason.
The Orioles took care of business and steam rolled, 72-26.
No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 8 3 2 13 26
Springville 14 29 21 8 72
The EB boys move to 5-13 on the season and snowed out of Friday nights contest at Alburnett Pirates (9-9). Monday the Bucs will be traveling to Lansing Kee (9-9) and on Tuesday, they will be at Starmont (2-14).