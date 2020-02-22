CENTRAL CITY – The East Buchanan boys’ basketball team had its season come to an end Thursday night in the first round of the Class 1A regionals. Edgewood-Colesburg (13-9) used a big first quarter to propel the Vikings into the next round.
If it wasn’t for the first quarter, this was a very competitive game, but the 10-point lead by Edgewood-Colesburg at the half was too much to overcome. With a 43-28 loss, the Buccaneers’ season has ended.
The Bucs graduate two seniors, Tyson Russell and Logan Crawford. The future looks bright as the bulk of their roster returns next year . Sophomore Kaiden Gage brings his 17.9 points per game back for another two years. The Bucs finish the season with a 6-16 record.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB|04|03|10|11 ─ 28
EC|14|03|13|13 ─ 43