WINTHROP — The East Buchanan boys golf team played host to the Tri-Rivers West Conference tournament and 48 golfers on Monday morning. The Buccaneers rode great play from Harley Nelson and Trey Johnson to run away with the championship by 30 strokes.
This was an over-all team win as the Bucs used their home course advantage to demolish the competition. Say what you want about home course advantage, but this golf team has shown all year it doesn’t really matter where they play.
Senior Harley Nelson was the over-all medalist with a 70, followed by teammate Trey Johnson’s 77 for a second-place finish. Ben Hessner shot an 81 to finish tied for third. Hayden Nelson finished with an 83 and a seventh-place finish. Aiden Cook fired an 85 to put five Buccaneers in the top ten.
Final Team Standings
1 East Buchanan 311
2 Edgewood-Colesburg 341
3 Starmont 350
4 Springville 365
5 North Linn 377
6 Maquoketa Valley 386
7 Alburnett 433
8 Central City 436