WINTHROP – The Bucs’ track team will be down on numbers in 2021, but Head Coach Adam Riniker says that the kids that he does have out are willing to do what is asked of them.
“We don’t have a lot kids this year, but they work hard,” he said.
Coaches Lee White and Adam Riniker are co-head coaches and in their fifth year on the job.
Returning this year (after a one-year hiatus) is junior Adam Hackett. Hackett is a sprinter and a hurdler. Coach Riniker says that Hackett is a hardworking leader of the Bucs’ young team.
Senior Ethan Thompson will be a distance runner, and Coach Riniker also thinks that Thompson is a great leader for the distance kids and will run any event that the coaches ask.
With low numbers, the Bucs’ team will rely on a lot of young athletes. Newcomers to watch include freshman Hunter Bowers, who will run sprints. Coach Riniker says that Bowers is a fast kid who has varsity experience in baseball, football ,and basketball already.
Freshman Cody Fox will throw either discus or shot – or both. Fox also has varsity experience in baseball, football, and wrestling. Fox was a state qualifier in wrestling this past month.
Freshman Noah Valenzuela is a distance runner and competed very well in middle school distance competition.
“Seems to have an endless amount of energy,” the coach said.
The coaches state that the strong events that the Bucs will compete in will be the 400 meters, 800 meters, 1600 meters, and throws.
North Linn, Lisbon, Maquoketa Valley, and Alburnett are the top teams that East Buchanan will face this coming season.
The assistant coach is Suzanne Goeller.