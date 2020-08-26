WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer football team finished 2019 with a 4-5 record, but there are high hopes for the 2020 team with all the returning talent.
The 2019 team relied on a lot of underclassman who played some invaluable downs and gained invaluable experience. This should bode well for the Buccaneers, as the majority of the starters return.
East Buchanan has 43 kids out for football this fall and, according to Head Coach Jerry Alden, this is one of the biggest rosters that EB has had in years. The Bucs return all but one starter on both sides of the ball.
“I think we have the best group of skilled athletes that we have had here at EB in a long time,” said Coach Alden, “so we need to find ways to get the ball in their hands to make plays.”
The Buccaneers return their entire offensive line, which was young last year, so should be better up front. Senior TJ Lau returns as the starting quarterback. Lau threw for 1,303 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019, so with a more experienced offensive line, he should be even better.
Other top returners this coming season include senior Luke Recker, who led the team with 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Senior, AJ Kremer returns after leading the Bucs in receptions with 28 – and three touchdown catches. Senior Kaden Brockmeyer looks for even more playing time, and was a jack of all trades last season, with 42 carries for 146 yards, three touchdowns, two receptions, and had seven tackles on defense.
Other returning hopefuls for the Bucs include seniors Trey Johnson, Ethan Thompson, and Garrett Beatty, and juniors Adam Hackett, Keaton Kelly, Carson James, Hayden Weber, and Connor Williams. Two sophomores, Noah Walhart and Chance Beech, look to see action.
Coach Alden mentioned three newcomers who look to compete for playing time. Freshman Cody Fox and sophomores Aiden Cook and Kirby Cook are newcomers to watch for.
The obvious concern for Coach Alden is staying healthy during this pandemic, “as there are still so many unknowns right now.”
The district that East Buchanan is playing in this season is very tough, so Coach Alden said, “every game we play on Friday nights will be a top team.”
With every team making the playoffs this season, there are mixed feelings among coaches, but Coach Alden thinks it’s a good idea.
“Actually, if we make it through the season, it may be something you see stick in the future,” he said, “to give football athletes the same chance as all other sports, and that’s to play in the postseason.”
Assistant coaches for the East Buchanan Buccaneers in 2020 include Justin Shaffer, Nathan Reck, and Brett Lau.
The Buccaneers will open their season Friday night at home against Starmont.