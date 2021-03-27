WINTHROP – It will be like starting over for the fifth-year head coach Nathan Reck, who will bring out an entirely new team this year after a 2020 year of no golf season.
East Buchanan girls’ golf went 41-5 two years ago, finished third in the state tournament, and it would have been another stellar year in 2020 had they had a season. But all those girls have graduated, and Coach Reck has five new athletes this year with zero varsity experience.
Coach Reck’s girls haven’t played a lot of golf, so he is looking forward to seeing their improvement every day at practices and meets.
Newcomers to watch include Keira Hellenthal, who will be the lone senior on the squad but has been participating in golf all four years of high school. Junior Ally Joyce participated in golf for one year, while freshman Maya Huegel played golf growing up.
Numbers are down this season, and varsity experience is zero, so this will be a rebuilding year for what is typically a very competitive team and tops in the conference.
Reck says that Edgewood-Colesburg should be the team to beat with one of the top golfers in the state. Reck also thinks Lisbon will be solid.
Because of the one-year hiatus, the conference race will be up in the air with no idea of who is coming back.
“Girls went to state in 2018 and 2019,” added Coach Reck. “The past five years I had girls that were solid softball players who didn’t like track, so I taught them how to golf and ]they] were very good.”
Coach Reck concluded, “It will be fun having girls start the game and see their improvement every day.”