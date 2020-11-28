WINTHROP – The EB boys’ basketball team is coming off of a 6-16 campaign in 2019-2020, but lost seven games by less than 10 points, including four games by 4 points or less.
The Bucs graduated two seniors from last season’s team, and will have to replace the 6’2” Tyson Russell, who graduated. Russell was the top rebounder for the Bucs, and the team will look to 6’4” senior Harley Nelson to be that huge presence in the post. Nelson saw action in 19 games last year and still brought down 111 rebounds. Nelson will be asked to be more of a scoring threat inside.
The top returning scorer for the Bucs is junior sharpshooter, Kaiden Gage, who had 385 points in 2019-2020 and was an all-conference selection last year. Gage is a 6’3” kid who can score from anywhere on the floor, as he shot 155 three-pointers last year.
Senior Kaden Brockmeyer will be asked to step up and contribute more this season.
Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Chad Lamker acknowledged that injuries are hitting the basketball team this season as three huge contributors are effected. Senior Cole Bowden and junior Keaton Kelly are lost for the year, and junior Adam Hackett will be out until after Christmas.
Coach Lamker will be looking to some newcomers to step in this season. Juniors Kirby and Aiden Cook, along with sophomores Chance Beeh, Dalton Kortenkamp, and Ben Hesner, will all contribute. Coach Lamker also adds that there may be a couple freshmen vying for playing time.
“I think we have some good athleticism and some decent size,” said Lamker. “We have a lot of returning varsity minutes, which is obviously a little less with the injuries we have sustained.”
With all the injuries, depth will be a concern, and the Bucs we will be fairly young. Trying to get those younger guys up to speed at the varsity level will be something that Coach Lamker acknowledges he will need to make happen quickly.
“Trying to navigate all of that during uncertain COVID times could be challenging as well,” he said. “Whatever teams can do that the best will have success.”
Lamker says thatin his nine years at EB, he thinks this will be the best the TriRivers Conference he has ever seen, which is saying something with all of the success the conference has had lately.
“We have multiple teams that could make a run to state this year,” he continued. “North Linn, Springville, Alburnett, and Ed-Co.”
Even with all the injuries, Coach Lamker says that the team expectations will not change.
“We expect our guys to play hard and compete every game. We lost several games by single digits last year. If we can improve in close games, I like our chances to have a pretty good record at the end of the year.”
The assistant coach is Lee White.
The boys will open the season on December 1 at Lisbon.