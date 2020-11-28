WINTHROP – The Lady Bucs are coming off a 17-8 2019-2020 campaign that fell one game short of the state tournament. They lost three key seniors from last year’s team that set school records and were the main source of scoring. But EB will bring back some huge contributors from last year, including junior point guard Lauren Donlea.
Head Coach Nathan Reck acknowledges that Donlea is ready to take the reins at point guard.
“She is one of the best ball handlers and passers I have had the privilege to coach. She has great vision and is one of the top stealers in EB’s history in only two seasons.”
Donlea scored 162 points last season and had 124 steals, which was good enough for the third most in the entire state of Iowa. Donlea led the team in assists with 119.
Also returning is junior Lara Fox, who has been a starter since her freshman year. Fox will have a huge role this season after scoring 162 points in 2019-2020. Fox was second on the team with 99 rebounds, and is coming off of an 18-point performance in last year’s substate final against state runner-up Bishop Garrigan.
Junior Lacy Anderegg returns, and will most likely log more minutes after coming off the bench last season.
Coach Reck says, “She is really quick and is a great defender.”
Anderegg had 67 points in 2019-2020 and will be asked to contribute more in the scoring column, mainly behind the arc.
Sophomore Averiel Brady returns after a successful freshman campaign where she scored 79 points and had 66 rebounds off the bench. Coach Reck says that Brady almost averaged double digits at the end of last season and can score inside and out. A great athlete.
Senior Hannah McMurrin returns after seeing action in 20 of 25 games last season. McMurrin is ready to step in and be that post presence vacated by EB’s all-time leading scorer, Erica Hoffman.
Top newcomers for 2020-2021 and varsity hopefuls include junior Kyara Pals, scrappy senior guard Lily Hersom, and sharpshooting senior Olivia Fangman, as well as senior Keira Hellenthal. Coach Reck is looking for all these girls to contribute this season.
The Lady Bucs bring back a good core that will win games. According to Coach Reck, the girls are really excited to get going and continue the tradition that the seniors last year started. Defensively, EB will be quick and should create a lot of turnovers.
Seventy-five percent of the scoring has now graduated, so this will be an area of concern as many girls will be asked to step up on the offensive end.
“We have the talent,” added Coach Reck, “and we have had some girls that have worked hard in the offseason. I am looking forward to seeing who is going to step up.”
As always, East Buchanan plays in a very competitive conference, and the 2020-2021 season is no exception. Maquoketa Valley is the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A. North Linn is historically good, and Springville will be a huge challenge. East Buchanan will play these solid teams twice.
After losing, arguably, the best senior class to come out of East Buchanan, this group of girls is looking to write its own chapter. And they are motivated.
“They love the game. We don’t have very many numbers, but we could be really good. It’s going to take time to develop some depth, and we will have to stay out of foul trouble,” said Reck. “Going to be fun to see what this group can do. I think we could surprise a lot of people in our area and perform at a high level.”
The assistant coach is Kris Gruber.
The East Buchanan Buccaneer girls’ basketball team will open up the season on December 1 at Lisbon.