WINTHROP – Head East Buchanan Wrestling Coach Brent Lenox leads the Bucs’ wrestling program into the 2020-2021 season.
Top returners from last season include seniors AJ Kremer at 132 pounds, TJ Lau at 152, Tate Fults at 160, and Luke Recker at 220 pounds.
Newcomers to watch include freshman Cody Fox at 285 pounds.
This will be a senior-laden team, and Coach Lenox says that his seniors’ knowledge and work ethic lead the way.
Numbers are not where they need to be for the Bucs this season, and depth at each weight is a concern for Coach Lenox.
Teams that the Bucs will compete against this year include powerhouse Don Bosco and Lake Mills.
“The list goes on,” added Coach Lenox. “We face a lot of high-caliber teams in 1A and 2A.”
When asked what his expectations are this year, Coach Lenox said, “With everything going right now, anything in the sport of wrestling is positive. Looking forward to watching the kids compete.”
Assistant coaches are Joe McGrath and Dan Stiefel.
The Bucs will open the season at Mount Vernon on December 12.