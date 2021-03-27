WINTHROP – Head Coach Suzanne Goeller is in her first year as the head coach of the East Buchanan girls’ track team.
Just like all spring sports that were denied a season in 2020, the Lady Bucs will rely on girls who were freshmen the last time there was a track season.
According to Coach Goeller, numbers are low in 2021, but the girls are a hardworking group.
“Without having a season last year and a low number of athletes participating this year,” said Coach Goeller, “I think we will see the girls step into new roles and events.”
Athletes to watch this season include juniors Lauren Donlea and Lacy Anderegg. Both will be involved in the sprint and hurdle events.
Newcomers to watch include sophomore Averiel Brady, who will run sprints, while freshman Eden Brady will be involved in the mid-distance events.
East Buchanan should be competitive in the shuttle hurdles, sprint medley, and open 100 and 200.
Top teams the Lady Bucs will face include North Linn.