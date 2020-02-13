WINTHROP — The East Buchanan boys basketball team had a slow first quarter, falling 10 points behind rival Alburnett, and though they outpaced the Alburnett Pirates in the third and fourth, the East Buchanan Buccaneers never quite made up the gap, with the home team falling 58-67 to Alburnett on Tuesday. They sink to 5-15 overall and 1-12 in the Tri-Rivers West conference.
Stats were unavailable.
SCORING BY QUARTERS
EB 9 14 17 18 — 58
AL 19 14 15 19 — 67
UP NEXT: The East Buchanan boys will take on Edgewood-Colesburg (10-9 overall) at Central City on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the second round of District 5 playoffs in Class 1A. (Only Starmont and Clayton Ridge play in round one on Feb. 17.) The winner of that Feb. 20 game will play the winner of the Feb. 20 Central City and Marquette Catholic Bellevue game, at Easton Valley in Preston on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.