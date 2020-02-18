WINTHROP — East Buchanan's Nicole Pettinger had the edge over her fellow seniors at Tuesday's Class 1A Region 2 playoff game against North Butler.
Pettinger led the Bucs with 16 points in their 69-24 home court win over the Bearcats. She sank four of the team's nine 3-point shots.
Behind her were Erica Hoffman and Olivia Donlea at 15 points apiece. Donlea made three 3-pointers.
Also scoring for the Bucs were sophomore Lara Fox with 7, sophomore Lauren Donlea with 6, freshman Averiel Brady with 4, junior Lily Hersom with 3, sophomore Raelynn Kolthoff with 2, and sophomore Kyara Pals with 1.
The Bucs had 20 steals in the game. Olivia Donlea led the way with 5 steals. Lauren Donlea and Brady each had three. Hoffman, Fox, Pettinger and Pals each added two. Hersome had one.
Lauren Donlea also led in assists, with six.
East Buchanan was 10-12 at the free throw line and 37 rebounds, which is above their average of 26. Hoffman led on the boards with eight rebounds, her second highest total of the season. She had 10 on Dec. 17 against Calamus-Wheatland.
The Bucs held North Butler to single digits in each quarter, while piling up points early, taking a 44-12 lead into the half.
Over 23 games this season, the first two quarters have been the best for East Buchanan scorers. The Bucs have averaged about 16 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 11 in the third and 13 in the fourth.
UP NEXT
The Bucs will travel to South Hardin High School Friday night for a semi-final matchup at 7 p.m.
SCORING BY QUARTER
East Buchanan 19 25 15 10 — 69
North Butler 4 8 8 4 — 24