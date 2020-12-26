WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted the Class 1A, 6th-ranked Springville Orioles (9-0) on Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers West Conference matchup.
The Lady Bucs just couldn’t find shots and when they did, it didn’t turn out well, leaving the Bucs to fight from behind all night. It turned out to be a long day for the girls and the Orioles won this one pretty easily, 41-27.
“Offensively, we weren’t aggressive, we didn’t flow like we needed to against the zone and find the gaps.” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We basically got on the floor and went through the motions with no energy.”
The shots were hard to come by and the shots that they did see just weren’t falling, but over-all, the defense was pretty good. The Orioles average over 55 points a game and have a lot of firepower. The Bucs defense held them to 41.
“One word after last night comes to mind,.. disappointing.” added Coach Reck, “We had a great practice Monday night, really looked sharp and thought we were ready for Springville.”
Coach Reck added that his assistant, Kris Gruber drew up a really great scouting report and breakdown for the girls and they knew Springville would try and take Lauren (Donlea) out of the game by manning her up everywhere on the court and they did that.
“Against a ranked team and a home game before Christmas Break, that was really disappointing to me as the coach.” continued Coach Reck, “We were without one starter because of Covid tracing, two others who see playing time. It will be good to get everybody back after break.”
The Lady Bucs shot 24% from the floor, below 10% from the 3-point arc, with 18 turnovers.
Averiel Brady had 10 points and 6 rebounds and 5 steals.
Lauren Donlea had 6 points, 2 assists, and 4 steals.
East Buchanan falls to 5-2 on the year. They will be on Christmas break until January 5 when Class 2A, 3rd-ranked North Linn (7-0) comes to town.