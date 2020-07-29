After a 10-5 softball season that ended in a heartbreaking loss at Janesville, a few East Buchanan girls have been recognized for their outstanding play on the diamond throughout the season. The Tri-Rivers Conference has released its all-conference softball teams, and two Bucs landed on the first team.
Emma Cook is a junior first baseman who had a great year, batting .412 and leading the team in runs batted in (RBIs) with 15. She earned first-team honors with senior shortstop Olivia Donlea, who batted .408 on the year.
Two sophomores – outfielder Lauren Donlea and pitcher Lara Fox – were selected as second team honorees. Eighth grader Eden Brady was honorable mention.