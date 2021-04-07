Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MANCHESTER – The East Buchanan girls’ track team traveled to Manchester for the West Delaware Early Bird last Thursday afternoon.

Results for East Buchanan are below.

100M DASH

Lacy Anderegg, 10th place, 14.73

Allyson Krum, 43rd place, 17.09

200M DASH

Eden Brady, 16th place, 32.17

Maya Webster, 23rd place, 32.96

400M DASH

Averiel Brady, 12th place, 1:13.21

Maya Webster, 17th place, 1:17.61

1500M RUN

Averiel Brady, 8th place, 6:12.15

100M HURDLES

Lacy Anderegg, 15th place, 20.27

800 SPRINT MEDLEY

East Buchanan, 12th place, 2:13.83

LONG JUMP

Lacy Anderegg, 9th place, 13-09.75

Maya Webster, 28th place, 11-00.50

SHOT PUT

Allyson Krum, 32nd place, 19-04

DISCUS

Allyson Krum, 19th place, 65-06

