MANCHESTER – The East Buchanan girls’ track team traveled to Manchester for the West Delaware Early Bird last Thursday afternoon.
Results for East Buchanan are below.
100M DASH
Lacy Anderegg, 10th place, 14.73
Allyson Krum, 43rd place, 17.09
200M DASH
Eden Brady, 16th place, 32.17
Maya Webster, 23rd place, 32.96
400M DASH
Averiel Brady, 12th place, 1:13.21
Maya Webster, 17th place, 1:17.61
1500M RUN
Averiel Brady, 8th place, 6:12.15
100M HURDLES
Lacy Anderegg, 15th place, 20.27
800 SPRINT MEDLEY
East Buchanan, 12th place, 2:13.83
LONG JUMP
Lacy Anderegg, 9th place, 13-09.75
Maya Webster, 28th place, 11-00.50
SHOT PUT
Allyson Krum, 32nd place, 19-04
DISCUS
Allyson Krum, 19th place, 65-06