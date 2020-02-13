WINTHROP — The East Buchanan girls basketball team defeated Alburnett 43-19 on Tuesday in non-conference play. They rise to 14-7 overall and 9-5 in the Tri-Rivers West conference.
A well-rounded scoring effort helped cement the victory with Olivia Donlea contributing 10, Erica Hoffman 9, Averiel Brady 9 and Nicole Pettinger 7. Also chipping in were Lara Fox with 4, Kyara Pals and Lauren Donlea with 2 each.
They made about 30 percent of their shots, 20 percent from outside the horseshoe and more than half of their freethrows.
Alburnett stats were unavailable.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB 19 12 6 6 — 43
AL 5 4 2 8 — 19
UP NEXT: East Buchanan will host Don Bosco, who is 1-18 overall, Thursday, Feb. 13, in the first round of Region 2 playoffs in class 1A. The winner of that game will play the winner of North Butler and Valley Lutheran game at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at East Buchanan High School.