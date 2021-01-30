WINTHROP – The East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted Clarksville (12-5) on Thursday night and came away with an impressive drubbing of a very good Indians team. 62-33.
The Lady Bucs used a balanced attack of great defense and timely shooting to bury the Indians early, stretching a 11-point first quarter lead to 16-point halftime lead.
“Last night we put together the most complete game we have played all year, defeating a good Clarksville team.” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “After a week of postponed games, we had a lot of energy.”
Junior Lauren Donlea continues to have a great season, scoring 24 points on the night to pace the Lady Bucs. But the story of the night, was the great defensive effort by the girls, collecting 15 steals on their full-court pressure.
“It was our best shooting performance, shooting almost 50% from the field.” added Reck, “We were patient and took what they gave us, working the basketball inside and outside and driving in the gaps, our offense was very efficient.”
“Clarksville is 12-5 and we knew it was a big game for us going into a seven game stretch in 12 days.” continued Reck, “It gave us a lot of momentum going forward.”
Lauren Donlea had 24 points, 6 assists, 4 steals, and 4 rebounds.
Lacy Anderegg had 10 points, 3 assists, 3 steals
Averiel Brady had 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists.
“There are so many ups and downs throughout a long winter season, you always want to trend up towards the end and I am hoping that is what we saw last night.” concluded Reck, “Our girls had great practices the past week and we translated that into the game last night.”
Reck also added that the team had 18 assists and only 5 turnovers on the night. Reck says that this is the best stat of the year.
1 2 3 4 T
Clarksville 4 11 7 11 33
East Buchanan 15 16 18 13 62
East Buchanan raises their record to 9-6 on the season and was on the road, traveling to North Linn (12-2) on Friday night. Stats and analysis will be in next Wednesday’s paper. Edgewood-Colesburg (1-13) come to town on Monday.