CASCADE – East Buchanan crowned four champions and advanced six wrestlers in last Saturday’s sectional wrestling tournament in Cascade. Jesup’s Jerret Delagardelle was the only J-Hawk to advance. All seven will go to next week’s District Finals in Denver, IA.
EAST BUCHANAN
Cody Fox 1st at 285
First Place Match — Cody Fox (East Buchanan) over Jason Koopman (Beckman Catholic) (Fall 1:40)
Tate Fults First at 170
First Place Match — Ryan Funke (Beckman Catholic) over Tate Fults (East Buchanan) (Dec 2-0)
AJ Kremer Second at 126
First Place Match — Nick Schmidt (Beckman Catholic) over AJ Kremer (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:33)
Class 1A’s No. 6 ranked TJ Lau First at 152
First Place Match — TJ Lau (East Buchanan) over Curtis Schott (North Linn) (MD 10-2)
Jaden Peyton Second at 106
First Place Match — Eric Flores (Clayton Ridge) over Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) (Fall 0:45)
Second Place Match — Jaden Peyton (East Buchanan) over Steel Rolison (Jesup) (Fall 5:47)
Class 1A’s No. 6 ranked Luke Recker First at 220
First Place Match — Luke Recker (East Buchanan) over Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) (Fall 2:59)
JESUP
Jerret Delagardelle Second at 145
First Place Match — Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic) over Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) (Dec 3-2)