WINTHROP – Reaching the 1,000-point level in high school basketball is quite an accomplishment for any athlete. What is exceptional about East Buchanan’s Kaiden Gage is that he is just a junior.
Gage scored his 1,000th point on February 15 at Maquoketa Valley in the last game of the season.
Kaiden is only the second player in school history to exceed the 1,000-point total, and he has his senior year yet to add to that amount. Quite an accomplishment as a junior!
Kaiden is currently second in career scoring at 1,003.
The current record holder is Darin Krantz (1988-1992) at 1,237. Gage is 235 points back of becoming the all-time leading scorer at East Buchanan.