Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB wrestling Keeley Kehrli 012721

East Buchanan’s Keeley Kehrli is the 2020-21 girls’ state wrestling runner-up at 152 pounds.

 Courtesy Photo

CORALVILLE – Sophomore Keeley Kehrli pinned every opponent she saw, all the way to the championship match, where she fell short by losing to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Madison Diaz by fall on Saturday. What a great state tournament for Kehrli at the Xtream Arena in Coralville as she is the 152-pound runner-up.

Round 1 – Keeley Kehrli receives a bye

Round 2 – Keeley Kehrli over Lauren Seeger (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:17)

Quarterfinals – Keeley Kehrli over Emma Barker (Iowa City, West) (Fall 1:34)

Semifinals – Keeley Kehrli over Aime Moffit (Pleasant Valley) (Fall 1:41)

Finals – Madison Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Keeley Kehrli (Fall 2:26)

East Buchanan’s Ella Cook also competed in the state tournament.

Tags

Trending Food Videos