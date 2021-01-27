CORALVILLE – Sophomore Keeley Kehrli pinned every opponent she saw, all the way to the championship match, where she fell short by losing to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Madison Diaz by fall on Saturday. What a great state tournament for Kehrli at the Xtream Arena in Coralville as she is the 152-pound runner-up.
Round 1 – Keeley Kehrli receives a bye
Round 2 – Keeley Kehrli over Lauren Seeger (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:17)
Quarterfinals – Keeley Kehrli over Emma Barker (Iowa City, West) (Fall 1:34)
Semifinals – Keeley Kehrli over Aime Moffit (Pleasant Valley) (Fall 1:41)
Finals – Madison Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) over Keeley Kehrli (Fall 2:26)
East Buchanan’s Ella Cook also competed in the state tournament.