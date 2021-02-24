DES MOINES – The East Buchanan Buccaneer wrestling program was well-represented on the podiums on Saturday night as three out of four wrestlers placed in their respective weight classes.
Senior TJ Lau wrestled at 152 pounds in Class 1A and got all the way to the semifinals before losing to the champion, Maximus Magayna of Columbus-Catholic (ranked No. 2). Lau would lose to the 4 seed, and Class 1A’s No. 4 Lawson Losee of Riceville in 3 overtimes in the third-place match. But along the way, Lau knocked off some ranked wrestlers to get to the podium.
Lau would beat third-ranked 152-pounder Jace Mulder of Hull Western Christian, 7-0, in the consolation semifinals. Lau also beat No. 6 Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr, 4-1. A very good tournament for TJ Lau.
Senior Luke Recker, wrestling at 220 pounds, won his first-round match against Starmont’s Louis Hamlett (ranked No. 10), with whom Recker is very familiar. Recker would win by a score of 7-1. In the quarterfinals, Recker would face the third seed/third-ranked Tallen Meyers of Southwest Valley. Recker would fall 7-2, sending him to the consolation against Colby Morris of Alburnett.
Recker dismantled Morris by major decision, 14-1. Recker then fell to fifth-ranked Cole Kelly of West Hancock, 7-3, sending Recker to the seventh-/eighth-place match. Recker won by Fall in 4:34 to place seventh.
Freshman Cody Fox is the 285-pound wrestler from East Buchanan. Fox lost by Fall in the first round to Underwood’s Easton Eledge, but then regrouped and won by Fall in the consolation second round over Landon Provino of WACO. Fox won by Fall again in the next round over Trace Goemaat of New Sharon.
In the consolation quarterfinals, Fox lost by Fall in the third period to Mitchell Marr of Riceville, sending Fox to his final match of the tournament. For the third time in the tournament, Fox recorded a Fall, this time in the first period, and placed seventh.
A good tournament for the East Buchanan Buccaneers.