ARLINGTON — On Saturday, East Buchanan junior Luke Recker improved his season record to 39-7, placed second in the Class 1A District 6 wrestling tournament and punched his ticket to State.
Recker, ranked sixth in the Class 1A 220-pound weight class by The Predicament, will begin his State Tournament run on Thursday. His opening match is against Interstate 35 junior Sam Vonnahme (16-6).
Class 1A matches will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Admission is $10.
At the district tournament that was held in Arlington at Starmont High School, Don Bosco freshman Jared Thiry (30-7) won a 7-5 decision over Recker in the 220 first-place match.
East Buchanan junior Tate Fults (14-17) was the only other Bucanneer at the tournament. He placed fourth at 160