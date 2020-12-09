WINTHROP – Senior 220 pounder, Luke Recker is sitting at No. 6 in The Predicament’s Class 1A State Individual pre-season rankings.
Senior TJ Lau will compete at 160 pounds and is No. 6 in the pre-season rankings.
JESUP – Jesup J-Hawk 145 pounder, Jerret Delagardelle, is listed at No. 7 in the Predicament’s Class 1A State Individual pre-season rankings.
Delagardelle; a senior, is 8-1 this season.
Don Bosco is sitting at No. 1 in the pre-season team rankings and have 10 ranked wrestlers.
