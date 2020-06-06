WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers’ baseball and softball teams began preparing for the upcoming season with their first practices being held June 1. Practices are conducted under strict guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Education, with recommendations based on conversations with the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU), the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the governor’s office.
East Buchanan Softball Coach Marcy Fox said that things are quite a bit different this season. She added, “No high fives. No pats on the back. Distancing during drills. The list goes on.”
While the kids and coaches follow all the guidelines, team bonding and comradery among upperclassmen and underclassmen isn’t the same.
Fox said, “While this is all doable, it is taking away so many things from your team concept. A high five from an upperclassman can give an eighth grader a sense of belonging, being part of the team.” Coach Fox continued, “It’s a welcoming and encouraging part of softball. We miss it! Grouping together and giving a cheer at the end of practice has to be done differently. Everyone is spread out. It’s a completely different feeling.”
Coach Fox realizes that these rules are put in place to keep everyone safe and, therefore, she states that everyone will continue to do their best to follow them.
“But make no mistake, this is a different game,” Fox added.
Coach Fox said that everyone uses their own helmet and any shared bats will be sanitized in between each use. All equipment is sanitized after each practice.
Head Baseball Coach Jake Van Scoyoc is also following guidelines as closely as possible to ensure all student-athletes remain safe during the summer season.
Van Scoyoc noted that the team is staying out of the dugouts and remaining distanced during team meetings.
Van Scoyoc said, “Each of our players has their own personalized helmet and catcher’s gear. My assistant coach and I disinfect shared bats and balls after/before practice.” He continued, “Each of our players has their own hand sanitizer, and we are taking everyone’s temperature with a non-contact thermometer when they arrive at practice.”
Hydration is a huge topic for both the softball and baseball teams.
Coach Fox said, “We are not allowed to refill water bottles, so everyone is to bring a cooler or extra bottles for practice. No shared coolers.”
Coach Van Scoyoc also commented, “One of the first things I mentioned in our first team meeting involved hydration. I encouraged everyone to bring in gallon jugs of water.”
Travelling will be a major concern this season with the distancing guidelines set in place. Both Coach Fox and Coach Van Scoyoc have a plan for away games.
Fox said, “As far as traveling to away games, we will give each athlete the option of riding with their parents to and from each site. We always have batting practice at our field before we get on the bus, so if they are riding with their parents, we ask that they follow the bus to the game after batting practice.”
Coach Van Scoyoc added, “Transportation remains a concern. We have several sets of siblings on the team, so they will be able to ride with each other, and we are allowing students to ride with parents to and from games. This is something I intend to address in our upcoming parents’ meeting this week.”
If you have ever played ball before, you will understand that ballplayers tend to put their fingers in their mouths. Pitchers in general tend to go to their mouths to get moisture to help with grip on the ball. But being an ex-ballplayer, it becomes a habit.
Fox and Van Scoyoc addressed this.
Fox said, “With the new rules regarding the pitchers, that’s a tricky one. I don’t think that I ever threw a pitch without blowing on my hand or wetting my fingers. We might be there all night stopping to sanitize the ball and the pitchers’ hands if we don’t break some of those habits! It should be interesting to say the least.”
Van Scoyoc added, “We talked to our pitchers about going to their mouths on the field, and we talked about alternative methods of getting moisture on the ball when necessary. It will take some time to adjust.”
With all the changes and uncertainty, we will just have to wait and see how this all plays out, but at least the kids have the opportunity to play. Coach Van Scoyoc added that he thinks everyone is just so happy to play ball that they don’t mind the extra precautions.
He said, “I think everyone understands that we are going to the absolute limits to try to ensure safety. We hope that some of these restrictions will lift as games get nearer and nearer and we are listening to the advice from the state.”
In closing, Coach Fox mentioned that her team’s first three games on the road are more than an hour away, some closer to a two-hour drive.
She said, “We must accommodate for a long day. With no concession stands, parents are encouraged to bring their child, and only their child, plenty of food and drinks.”
Coach Van Scoyoc said, “Our kids need these interactions, as do our parents and coaches, now more than ever. We need baseball to help establish some form of normalcy. I’m just happy that I get to be a part of it.”
The Buccaneer teams open up their campaign on June 15th on the road, at Calamus-Wheatland. The baseball team’s first home games are June 16 against Belle Plaine at 5 p.m. The softball team will play their first home games on June 18 against Marquette-Catholic starting at 5 p.m.