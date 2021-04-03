CASCADE – After a one-year hiatus, the track season is finally starting, and the East Buchanan Buccaneer boys’ team traveled to Cascade on April 1 for the Co-Ed Early Bird Invitational.
BUC BOYS’ RESULTS
Shot Put
6th place Cody Fox 38’ 0 ½
22nd place Caleb Dircks 23’ 4 ½
24th place Micah Podnar 16’ 9 ½
Discus
9th place Cody Fox 107-11
23rd place Caleb Dircks 59-8
25th place Micah Podnar 36-4
100M Dash
18th place Cody Fox 14.46
23rd place Caleb Dircks 17.13
24th place Micah Podnar 17.28
1600M Relay
6th place Chase Fults, Hunter Bowers, Tanner Thurn, Ethan Thompson
400M Dash
3rd place Adam Hackett 57.16
4x200M Relay
6th place Trystin Russell, Micah Podnar, Nathan Olivas, Marcus Pruismann
800M Run
10th place Ethan Thompson 2:34.36
13th place Trystin Russell 2:50.68
200M Dash
3rd place Adam Hackett 25.09
4th place Hunter Bowers 25.16
11th place Chase Fults 27.38
1600M Run
13th place Ethan Thompson 6:01.15
4x400M Relay
5th place Chase Fults, Hunter Bowers, Tanner Thurn, Adam Hackett
Stats courtesy of Shannon Event Timings