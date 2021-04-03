Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CASCADE – After a one-year hiatus, the track season is finally starting, and the East Buchanan Buccaneer boys’ team traveled to Cascade on April 1 for the Co-Ed Early Bird Invitational.

BUC BOYS’ RESULTS

Shot Put

6th place Cody Fox 38’ 0 ½

22nd place Caleb Dircks 23’ 4 ½

24th place Micah Podnar 16’ 9 ½

Discus

9th place Cody Fox 107-11

23rd place Caleb Dircks 59-8

25th place Micah Podnar 36-4

100M Dash

18th place Cody Fox 14.46

23rd place Caleb Dircks 17.13

24th place Micah Podnar 17.28

1600M Relay

6th place Chase Fults, Hunter Bowers, Tanner Thurn, Ethan Thompson

400M Dash

3rd place Adam Hackett 57.16

4x200M Relay

6th place Trystin Russell, Micah Podnar, Nathan Olivas, Marcus Pruismann

800M Run

10th place Ethan Thompson 2:34.36

13th place Trystin Russell 2:50.68

200M Dash

3rd place Adam Hackett 25.09

4th place Hunter Bowers 25.16

11th place Chase Fults 27.38

1600M Run

13th place Ethan Thompson 6:01.15

4x400M Relay

5th place Chase Fults, Hunter Bowers, Tanner Thurn, Adam Hackett

Stats courtesy of Shannon Event Timings

