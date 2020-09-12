Vs. Midland
The Lady Bucs Volleyball team traveled to Midland on September 3rd to take on the Eagles (0-2) in a conference matchup of winless teams.
This match went five sets and EB came out on top for their first win of the young season, 3-2.
“I was proud of how hard the girls played,” said Head Coach Andrea Young, “They had everyone on the edge of their seats in every set and came through when the pressure was on.”
“We are getting more consistent across the board, getting better passes and sets are getting where they need to be,” added Coach Young, “and hitters are really starting to swing hard at the ball.”
Junior Kyara Pals led the Bucs with 11 Kills in 27 attempts. Junior Lara Fox added 10 Kills in 32 attempts, while Junior Lauren Donlea contributed with 7 Kills in 27 attempts. Sophomore Averiel Brady had 6 Kills in 20 attempts and Senior Hannah McMurrin added 6 Kills in 22 attempts. Junior Lacy Anderegg had 4 Kills.
In closing, Coach Young said that It was fun to see the girls smiling and having a good time out on the court. “Buc fans stay tuned,” said Coach Young, “These girls are building momentum and are going to start seeing more successes as we progress through the season.”
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buchanan 26 25 25 21 15 3
Midland 28 16 22 25 10 2
Vs. Marquette Catholic
WINTHROP – East Buchanan hosted Marquette Catholic Thursday night. Stats were not readily available come press time.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Marquette Cath. 26 16 19 21 — 1
East Buchanan 24 25 25 25 — 3
Next up for the Bucs, they will host North Linn on September 17.