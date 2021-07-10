This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.
NORTHEAST
Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are low. Use caution when boating, submersed hazards may be closer to or exposed during low water. Channel Catfish – Good: A variety of baits are working for catfish, especially in warmer water. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper holes. Use jigs tipped with minnow or ringworms.
Decorah District Streams
Take time to enjoy and keep cool on one of Iowa’s many trout streams. Hatchery grounds are open to visitors. Trout stream stocking continue to be unannounced, but streams are stocked regularly with lots of fish. Wild Parsnip is in full bloom; use care around this plant, it can cause skin to blister. Rainbow Trout — Good: All streams continue to receive their weekly trout stocking. Rainbows are easy to catch on a hook tipped with a worm, cheese, or bread fished under a bobber. They will also come to a variety of flies. Try terrestrial flies like grasshoppers crickets and ants. Brown Trout — Good: Streams are full of brown trout; a wide variety of insects are hatching. Try terrestrial flies like grasshoppers, crickets, and ants. Brook Trout — Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage.
Lake Hendricks
Water clarity is declining with lack of rain and warming temperatures. Water temperatures is in the low 80’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a minnow or small spinner slowly trolling behind a kayak or canoe for suspended fish. Bluegill — Good: Find fish near shore. Bluegills build nests or shallow depressions in shallow water. Try a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Find catfish near stumps and rocky shoreline. Worms and chicken livers work well. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a topwater lure along vegetated edges.
Lake Meyer
Water clarity is good. Water temperatures is in the upper 70’s. Panfish and bass moved off beds to deeper water. Bluegill — Good: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Catfish are near large rocky crevasses. Use a worm or chunk of chicken liver. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a topwater lure or crankbait to catch an aggressive fish.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are low. Use caution when on the water; currents may pull paddlers into log jams. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in eddies or near rock ledges; use a spinnerbait. Walleye – Slow: Find fish in deeper holes; use jigs or spinnerbaits.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are low. Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. A few more rock bars are exposed. Be prepared to walk watercraft through riffles. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find fish near rock ledges or back eddies; use a small crankbait or spinnerbait. Walleye – Slow: Find fish in deeper holes; use jigs tipped with a minnow or natural-colored plastics.
Volga Lake
Water clarity is poor. Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Channel Catfish — Good: Find catfish near stumps and logs. Use a worm fished near bottom under a bobber. Don’t expect a quick tug, but hang on to your pole in case a big one takes the bait. Bluegill — Good: Fish have moved off beds. Find bluegill near drop-offs and around brush. Use a small hook and worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try a crankbait or jerkbait fished along depth gradients.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80’s and 60’s for lows. Area rivers and streams remain low with fish concentrated in the pockets. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Big Woods Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Brinker Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Black Crappie — Good: Try a crappie minnow or waxworms under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds. Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits off of the jetties or face of the dam.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Channel Catfish — Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure. Walleye — Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow near woody structure or off current breaks.
George Wyth Lake
Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds.
Harold Getty Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Manchester District Streams
Trout streams in NE Iowa are in excellent condition and provide great angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Walleye — Fair: Use a half of nightcrawler tipped on a jig or cast crankbaits Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.
Martens Lake
Anglers are catching northern pike. Northern Pike – Good: Float live chubs or shiners under a bobber in the vegetation.
North Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast and retrieve topwater baits, spinnerbaits or crankbaits early morning or late evening.
Plainfield Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or near woody structure.
South Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Largemouth Bass- Good: Cast and retrieve topwater baits, spinnerbaits or crankbaits early morning or late evening.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.
Angling conditions are ideal as both interior rivers and trout streams remain in excellent condition. Area Black Hawk County lakes are producing catches of panfish. Call or stop into your local bait shops for local fishing information. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Mississippi River Pool 9
Lansing water level remains stable near 8 feet. Water temperature is near 74 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek and Heytman’s Landing boat ramps are very shallow. Boaters are urged to use caution or use alternative ramps. Black Crappie — Slow: Fish areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for crappie to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Use cut bait or a leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish — Fair: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Good: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Fair: Jig and a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation.
Mississippi River Pool 10
Lynxville water level is 613 feet and is expected to remain stable this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 75 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for crappie to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or leeches fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Flathead Catfish — Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawler fished on the bottom in the main channel.
Mississippi River Pool 11
Water level is 4.7 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain stable this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 68 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Walleye — Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch — Fair: Jig a minnow or piece of worm in areas of vegetation. Northern Pike — Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Flathead Catfish — Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel.
Upper Mississippi River levels remain at extremely low levels. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Water temperature is near 75 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.
Mississippi River Pool 12
The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 4.9 feet at the Lock and Dam and 7.6 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 75 degrees. Water clarity is good. Be careful boating as there are many obstructions in the Mississippi due to low water. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Walleye — Good: The walleye bite has picked up a bit with the cooler water temperatures. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Northern Pike — Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved out of the backwaters and are along channel edges and the inside parts of wing dams. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Black Crappie — Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. You will catch a lot of other species as well on an egg sinker rig. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers with strong current.
Mississippi River Pool 13
The water level is 4.8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 75 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Paddlefish — No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye — Good: The walleye bite has picked up with the cooler water. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water in the summer. Spring areas like Lainsville Slough or along the sand dunes area can cool water enough for northern pike. Yellow Perch — Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Bluegill — Good: Some bluegill catches are being reported on the inside edges of wing dams. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bowfin- Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Black Crappie — Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Fishing along rock lines with moderate to strong current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. Flathead Catfish -Good: Smaller flatheads can be taken on worms and egg sinker rigs. If you want larger flatheads you will need to use live bullheads or green sunfish for bait.
Mississippi River Pool 14
The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 4.8 feet, 9.2 feet at Camanche and 4.6 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 76 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Paddlefish — No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Walleye — Good: The walleye bite is benefiting from the cooler water temperatures. Most anglers are targeting them on wing dams. Some very large fish approaching 9 pounds were reported in recent weeks. Northern Pike — Fair: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits near the mouths of cooler water streams; pike will seek out cooler water when the river temperatures get this hot. Yellow Perch — Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass have moved to the opening of major backwater complexes with the low water. Try to find deeper water in sloughs near the backwaters and you will find largemouth bass stacked up. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Bowfin — Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Bluegill — Fair: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Find most bluegills on the inside corners of wing dams. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. White Crappie — Fair: Some black and white crappies are being taken near tree snags in deeper moderate flowing sloughs; use a small jig and minnow. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Some nice 5- to 7-pound hybrids are being caught near the tailwater.
Mississippi River Pool 15
The water level is 4.6 feet at Rock Island and is receding The water temperature is near 85 degrees. Water clarity is good. Water level is very low; be careful when boating as there are many obstructions. Be careful not to back off the ends of any ramp. Use the minimum amount of water necessary to float your boat off the trailer. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are biting when the cottonwoods are shedding cotton. Use leaches, worms or stink bait in 8-10 feet of water; move closer to the bank towards evening. Also try floating a worm and bobber along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a spinnerbait or crankbait fished along the rock lines. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — No Report: Try a shiny spoon or spinner fished in the tailwater for this hard fighting fish.
Water temperature is in the mid-70’s after the recent cold weather pattern throughout the upper Midwest. The water is receding. Water clarity is good. River levels are low; take caution when boating as there are many obstructions. It is easy to back your trailer off the ends of ramps at these levels. Try to put the trailer in the minimum water needed to float the boat. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.
Mississippi River Pool 16
Tailwater stage is 4.69 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Use caution when boating on the river with the low water conditions. Flood stage is 15 feet. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish around snags and brush piles along the main channel or side channels. Use nightcrawlers or stink baits. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles.
Mississippi River Pool 17
Tailwater stage is 3.84 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Flood stage is 15 feet. White Crappie — No Report: With the warmer water temperatures, try a jig and minnow or minnows under a bobber fished in the brush piles in the side channels. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Also try anchoring above the wing dams and fishing with stink bait or crawlers. Bluegill — Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber.
Mississippi River Pool 18
Tailwater stage is 4.76 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Flood stage is 15 feet. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the side channels around brush piles. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles. Some crappies are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. White Bass– Fair: Some white bass are being caught below Lock and Dam 17. Cast jigs and twisters or in-line spinners. White bass are also being caught at the outlet of Lake Odessa. Some white bass are being caught on the backsides of the wing dams close to shore in areas of current.
Mississippi River Pool 19
Tailwater stage is 2.65 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been rising slightly. River stage is 8.71 feet at Burlington and is rising slightly. River stage is 525.80 feet at Fort Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Boaters should use caution on the river with the low river levels. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies around brush piles in the side channels. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber.
River stages continue to fall. Main channel water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 77 degrees. Boaters should use caution when out on the river with the low water levels. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Big Hollow Lake
The duckweed is staying pretty thick; need some more good rains to beat it down. Largemouth Bass- Good: Find bass at the lower end of the lake around the flooded trees in 6 to 7 feet of water. Bluegill — Good: Stay out in 6 to 7 feet of water; switch to small jigs or worm and slip bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Along the face of the dam is the catfish’s favorite spot to spawn in this lake.
Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)
Recent rains have not added much water to the Iowa River. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are busy with the nest. Work the cut banks and brush piles for the males and the deeper slower pools for the females as they rest after laying eggs.
Lake Belva Deer
Water temperature dropped to 74 on 6/22, but is heading back up. Curlyleaf pondweed is nearly all gone. Water is turning a green color. Bluegill — Fair: Nearly all bluegill have moved off to deeper water in the flooded trees or out over the underwater mounds at the upper end of the lake. Use worms under slip-bobbers. Largemouth Bass- Good: Find suspended bass out around the flooded solitary trees and underwater mounds at the upper end of the lake and along the face of the dam. They are in 8-10 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish are busy spawning; look for them around the rock piles and along the face of the dam. Redear Sunfish — Fair: Find redear up at the upper end of the lake in the shallow waters near the drop-off into the old creek channel.
Lake Darling
The water temperature was in the mid-70’s, but is working back up to the upper 70’s. Water is green, but still has about a 2 1/2 clarity. Largemouth Bass — Good: Work the deeper rock piles in 6-8 feet of water or out in 10-12 feet. Bluegill -Good: Try slip bobbers and worm or vertically jigging in the brush piles and rock piles out in 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie — Fair: Crappies are hanging out in the deeper brush piles at the lower end of the lake or out in the rock piles off the south end of the dam. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish are busy with the spawn. Find the males in the culvert piles just out from shore from the lodge and around to the point.
Lost Grove Lake
The curlyleaf pondweed is gone for the summer. Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Start in shallow along the north shoreline and work your way out to deeper water and the flooded timber later in the day. Prevailing winds have been coming out of the south lately. Black Crappie — Slow: Anglers continue to pick up a few crappies in 9 to 10 feet of water, but they are scattered for the most part. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are keeping cool in the flooded trees and brush in 8 to 10 feet of water.
Pollmiller Park Lake
Water temperature is around 80 degrees. Water clarity is 36 inches. Bluegill — Fair: Some bluegills are still spawning; most have moved out around the deeper cedar tree piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Some nice crappies are hanging out around the sunken cedar trees.
Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)
The Skunk River got a bump up in water level mostly from the North Skunk River. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish are finishing up the spawning, which was early this year with the hot temperatures.
Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)
The Skunk River continues to fall. Water temperature is in the low 80’s. Channel Catfish- Fair: Males are in the nests. Females are out in the deeper poles resting. Try cut baits or stink baits.
For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.
Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)
Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait around logjams. Shovelnose sturgeon– Fair: User crawlers on sandbar breaks.
Central Park Lake
Bluegill — Fair: Bluegill are up shallow spawning. Most are 7-inches or under. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing shallow with spinnerbaits or soft plastics.
Coralville Reservoir
Channel Catfish — Fair: Try live bait around rock banks or trolling/drifting cut bait in the channel. Black Crappie — Fair: Use minnows over brush piles or along rock bluffs.
Diamond Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Most crappie are around 8-inches. Look for suspended fish throughout the basin in 6-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are starting to move shallower, especially towards evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass are around shallow structure after the spawn.
Iowa Lake (Iowa County)
The vegetation is lined around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try frogs fished over the weeds or on the outside weedlines. Black Crappie — Fair: Some crappies are on the weedlines while others are suspended in open water. Bluegill — Good: Find bluegill along the shoreline and in pockets of the weeds. Channel Catfish – Fair: The bite is starting to pick up.
Lake Macbride
There is a 10 hp maximum in effect at this time; these may be run at 5 mph or less. Black Crappie — Slow: Try fishing over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Walleye — Fair: Try trolling or jigging in 10-20 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Good: Try fishing shallow rock and wood for post-spawn bass. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing in shallow pockets and around shallow rock; size is marginal. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for surface activity at sunset, otherwise troll or cast in 10-20 feet of water or windblown shorelines.
Otter Creek Lake
The lake will be drained and restored this fall/winter. Relaxed fishing regulations started on June 15. There is no limit to poles and harvest sizes/numbers are eliminated. Beginning July 6, the boat ramp, boat usage of any kind, and the west side of the lake will be closed. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs or worms in shallow pockets and around brush. Black Crappie – Fair: Boaters are catching some suspended fish. Yellow Bass — Slow: Bass are out in open water.
Pleasant Creek Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Try fishing the brush lines and deeper brush piles Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets and brush lines. Largemouth Bass – Fair.
Union Grove Lake
There is quite a bit of vegetation around some of the shoreline. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try fishing around rock jetties or troll crankbaits in 10-12 feet of water. Bluegill — Fair: Use jigs or worms fished in shallow pockets. Many fish are 7- to 9-inches. Walleye — Slow: Troll crankbaits in 10 feet of water or cast plastics to shallow windblown shorelines.
Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)
Channel Catfish – Good: The bite has been good lately, particularly in Linn County.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Hawthorn Lake
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait fished around the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try nightcrawlers in 6-8 feet of water.
Lake Miami
Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs around the jetties and the submerged structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.
Lake Sugema
Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished along the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.
Lake Wapello
Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie — Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around submerged structures. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait along shorelines in 4-8 feet of water.
Rathbun Reservoir
The current lake level is 905.60 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish — Good: Target windblown shorelines areas with rip-rap using shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished over brush piles or rock piles in 5-10 feet of water. Walleye — Good: Anglers are catching walleye with jigs and minnows while crappie fishing. Trolling crankbaits or nightcrawler rigs can also be productive this time of year. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Good: Try minnows and jigs fished over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.
Red Haw Lake
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try crankbaits or plastics in areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers around the fishing jetties.
Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.