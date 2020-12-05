Stay safe when fishing with these tips:
- Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one that is not so crowded.
- Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.
- Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.
- Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.
- Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.
This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Water levels remain low. Impoundments are iced over. Anglers are finding fish in open water below dams. Walleye — Good: Cooler temperatures are bringing on the bite. Fish moved into deeper holes. Be prepared to run your lure near the bottom of pools. Use live bait for best luck. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in the back eddies and deeper pools with little current.
Decorah District Streams
Iowa’s trout season remains open all year. Trout streams generally don’t freeze over even on really cold days. Many streams maintain excellent populations of brown trout and stocked catchable-size rainbow trout. Many trout streams flow through wildlife management areas. With Iowa’s first shotgun season upon us, wear plenty of orange. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Plenty of fish remain in streams over winter. Brown Trout — Fair: Avoid stepping on trout nests or redds; these are freshly cleaned areas on stream bottoms. Brownies may be slow to take bait. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Brook Trout — Fair: Walk around cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or redds. Use small flies imitating midges, minnows or mayflies. Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate.
The lake is starting to freeze over. Do not walk on ice. The aerator is on; stay away from this area. Few anglers are out. Slow presentation down as water cools.
The lake is completely iced over with about an inch of ice. Do not walk on ice. Water clarity is excellent.
The river is freezing over in areas with little current. Find fish in open water below dams. Walleye — Good: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try live bait fished around current breaks or impoundments.
The lake is completely covered with ice. Do not walk on ice. Water clarity good.
Area rivers are starting to freeze over. Most lakes are partially or totally iced over. Temperatures in the low 40’s to below freezing at night. Iowa’s first shotgun deer season opens Saturday; wear plenty of orange. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
Reports have been good to excellent for walleye on the Cedar River; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive.
Manchester District Streams
Trout streams in the Manchester District are in excellent condition. All three trout hatchery offices are still closed.
No reports for the Maquoketa River this past week.
Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish; concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive.
Reports have been good to excellent for walleye and northern pike on the Wapsipinicon River, concentrate on the deeper overwintering holes. Pike have been biting really well on portions of the Upper Wapsipinicon. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish. Jig and plastics tipped with or without live bait has been very productive. Northern Pike — Good: Larger spinnerbaits are working well on the Upper Wapsipinicon River.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition and can provide some excellent angling opportunities. Area lakes are starting to form ice as water temperatures decrease. Deer hunting season opens this weekend through December 20{sup}th{/sup}; wear blaze orange and be aware of hunting activity. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information. All three trout hatcheries are closed; please call ahead to set up any appointments you need.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
BPool level is 7.7 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable over the next week. Water temperature is 35 degrees. Walleye — Good: Try jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Largemouth Bass — Good: As water temperatures cool, slow presentations down for bass in backwater lakes. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills should be in overwintering locations. Fish slow with a small piece of worm just off the bottom along weed beds. Yellow Perch — Fair: Use a jig and minnow along the brush piles and weed edge lines in slack water off of side channels and sloughs. Black Crappie -Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in 6-8 feet of water in the backwaters. Sauger — Good: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Northern Pike — Good: Northern are on the feed in shallow backwaters later afternoon as the water warms up.
Water level at Lynxville is 14.6 feet with a slight fall expected. Water temperature is 37 degrees at the Lock & Dam. Walleye — Good: Try jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Largemouth Bass — Good: As water temperatures cool, slow presentations down for bass in backwater lakes. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills should be in overwintering locations. Fish slow with a small piece of worm just off the bottom along weed beds. Yellow Perch — Fair: Use a jig and minnow along the brush piles and weed edge lines in slack water off of side channels and sloughs. Black Crappie — Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in 6-8 feet of water in backwater lakes. Sauger — Good: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Northern Pike — Good: Northern are on the feed in shallow backwaters later afternoon as the water warms up.
Guttenberg tailwater level has dropped to 6.6 feet with a gradually fall expected. Water temperature is 34 degrees at the dam. Walleye — Good: Try jigging spoons or a jig tipped with a minnow in tailwaters of Lock and Dams. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills should be in overwintering locations. Fish slow with a small piece of worm just off the bottom along weed beds. Largemouth Bass — Good: As water temperatures cool, slow presentations down for bass in backwater lakes. Yellow Perch — Fair: Use a jig and minnow along the brush piles and weed edge lines in slack water off of side channels and sloughs. BlackCrappie — Good: Try minnows fished under a bobber in 6-8 feet of water in backwater lakes. Sauger — Good: Try vertical jigging with jigs in tailwaters of the Lock and Dam. Northern Pike — Good: Northern are on the feed in shallow backwaters later afternoon as the water warms up.
Upper Mississippi River levels have stabilized. Water quality has improved with fewer weeds floating downstream. Water temperature has dropped into the mid-30’s with some skim ice forming in backwaters. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Water levels are expected to recede this week. The water level is 7.4 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.1 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 39 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike — Good: Flashy spinnerbaits in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. They are still actively eating shad in around 4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Find bass on wood in backwater areas. They are also found chasing shad in these vegetated backwaters. Try gaudy white or green spinnerbaits. Slow way down in cold water temperatures. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Anglers are moving from log pile to log pile with 2 or 3 fish being taken from each. Walleye — Good: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the Lock and Dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year.
The water level is 7.4 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. The water temperature is around 39 degrees. The water clarity is good. Repairs are complete on the Bellevue City Ramp and it’s open. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along weed edges in backwater areas. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass are on wood structure in deeper backwater areas. Some are also seen chasing shad in vegetated backwater areas. Use gaudy spinnerbaits to catch large bass before the hard water hits. Slow way down as the water cools and fish during the peaks of sunny days. Walleye — Good: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the Lock and Dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are being taken in backwater areas in fallen wood structure.
Water level are receding and are 6.9 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.6 feet at Camanche and 5.7 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 39 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass are in deeper backwater areas hiding in wood structure. Bass are heavily feeding on shad in vegetated backwaters such as Cattail Slough. Slow way down on the retrieves as the water cools. Northern Pike — Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Bluegill - Fair: Try in the shallow areas of deep backwaters, like near Rock Creek or Cattail Slough. Walleye - Good: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the Lock and Dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year. Black Crappie - Good: Look for brush piles in backwater sloughs. Most anglers are using small jigs, some tipped with minnows. Pumpkinseed — Fair: Find this colorful fish in Rock Creek and Joyces Slough. Most anglers catch them along with bluegills in backwaters with fallen wood.
Water level is 7.6 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is near 39 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Walleye — Fair: Most walleye and sauger angling is near the lock and dam in 15 to 30 feet of water. Jig and minnow is commonly used this time of year.
Water temperature is in the upper 30’s. Water level is receding throughout the district. Tailwater walleye fishing is underway. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 7.30 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Walleye — Fair: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows below the lock chamber and in Sylvan Slough. Sauger — Fair: Some saugers are being caught downstream from the lock chamber. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stage is 5.90 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Big Timber is skimmed over with ice. Unsafe ice conditions. Walleye - No Report: Some anglers have been out trying to catch walleyes below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Sauger — No Report: Some anglers have been out trying to catch saugers below the dam. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stage is 6.95 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Tailwater fishing for walleye and saugers has been hit or miss. Walleye — Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows below the dam. Sauger - Slow: Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows below the dam.
Tailwater stage is 4.06 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is falling. River stage is 10.04 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.79 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for this pool. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers in the tailwaters. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes in the tailwaters. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stages have been slowly falling the past few days and are forecast to continue to fall through the weekend. Main channel water temperature is 37 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been hit or miss. Backwaters are starting to skim over with ice. Unsafe ice conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
A little ice is forming around the edges and back in the trees on the south side.
Skim Ice is forming on the upper parts of the lake at night. The docks at the ramps were pulled Dec. 2. No angler activity at the lake for the last few days.
A little skim ice is forming around the edges. The docks at the ramps have been pulled for the winter. The gates at the dam parking lot and down to backcast bay have been closed.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
The lake is at normal fall pool. Skim ice has been on some of the lake this week.
The boat dock remains in year round here, but the other facilities are closed for the winter. Black Crappie — Fair: Try small jigs around brush piles.
Any sized motor may be used at a maximum of 5 mph. A dock is available at the main ramp, along with a new boat slip at the main ramp and Opie Ave ramp. Water temperature this week was around 40 degrees. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Try soft plastics in 15-25 feet of water. Some fish are on the bottom while some are suspended under schools of shad. Walleye — Slow: Try jigging on or along rock in 10-20 feet of water. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for fish suspended over brush, stumps and rock humps in 15-20 feet of water. Muskellunge — Fair: Try jerk baits fished in rock banks, points, and reefs.
The docks at main ramp and the bait shop ramp will stay in until ice up. Pit toilets are still available at main ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: A few fish are being caught around brush piles. Muskellunge — Slow: Try jerkbaits along the dam and over rock reefs, banks, and points.
Fishing reports have been scarce since the cool down. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try soft plastics fished slowly around structure. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler around structure. You might need to sort for larger fish.
Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs around structure. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try soft plastics around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie - Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure.
Black Crappie — Slow: Try jigs fish around submerged structure and the standing timber. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Use soft plastics along the rip-rapped areas and the deeper structure.
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try plastics fished slowly around the cedar tree structures. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles.
Skim ice is forming at night; shore fishing may be difficult with colder temperatures. Try small in-line spinners or jigs and twister tails for rainbow trout. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
The current lake level is 904.09 msl. Recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. The Corps of Engineers have pulled their boat docks and their campgrounds and ramps are closed. State owned ramps are still open. Walleye — Slow: Use jig and minnow combinations around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes. White Crappie — Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure.
Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try plastics fished slowly around submerged structure. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs around deeper structure.
Very few anglers have been out. Skim ice is forming in the mornings on smaller water bodies and around the shorelines. The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.