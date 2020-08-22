This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys, and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good, or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling with good water clarity. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish — Good: Use dead chubs, stinkbaits and worms fished near bottom near dusk in woody debris or stumps. Walleye — Good: Fish are active in the evening. Try near current breaks and in log jams. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails or ringworm in current breaks or rock ledges and gravel bars. Black Crappie — Fair: Try minnows fished under a bobber near downed trees and slow water or pool areas.
Decorah District Streams
All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. A small number of trout streams are not stocked in August due to marginal water temperatures; this is an annual occurrence. To check which ones, please visit our trout fishing website. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy will work this time of year. Try along grassed edges, undercut banks and around boulders. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Brown Trout — Excellent: There have been excellent evening mayfly hatches. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Brook Trout — Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Use a variety of small terrestrial flies such as crickets, grasshoppers and ants.
Water clarity remains fair and very green. Water temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Bluegill - Fair: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties or along the weed lines. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Try a worm or stinkbait fished near the bottom around woody structure in the evening. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use topwater lures fished along weed edges.
Water clarity is good. Early morning and evening bite is best. An excellent lake to use a paddle board or kayak to fish the nooks and crannies. Bluegill — Fair: Good: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Fly anglers should try a small cricket with a jerky movement on the water’s surface along a weed edge. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a topwater lure in the evening when fish are actively feeding. Also try a jig tipped with a plastic worm. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbait or worms fished on the bottom around woody structure near dusk.
Water levels are getting down to summer lows. Walleye — Good: Use a jig tipped with natural colored plastics or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.
Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing. You might have to walk in a few places. Walleye — Good.
Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing; take advantage of these spots to fish the eddies or deeper areas. Walleye — Good. Smallmouth Bass — Fair.
A green algae bloom is causing poor water clarity. Blooms should clear as water cools. Bluegill — Fair: Use a small hook tipped with a piece of worm. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try crankbaits or a jig with a twister tail. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Use worms or stinkbait fished near dusk. Find a good stump or woody structure to toss bait and wait; patience is key for this fish.
Water levels on area rivers are low. Clarity is good on most. Thunderstorms are possible Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the 70’s. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
A few reports of anglers catching crappie in Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Try vertical jigging or casting colored tube jigs around structure or drifting a minnow under a slip bobber.
Largemouth Bass — Good: Try crankbaits and topwater artificial baits. Bluegill — Good: Cast a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbaits or leopard frogs fished on the bottom of the lake.
Reports for walleye has been good in Bremer County. Channel Catfish — Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags. Walleye — Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Walleye — No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.
Reports of channel catfish being caught on the Wapsipinicon River. Channel Catfish - Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags.
Interior rivers continue to drop and are providing excellent angling opportunities. Lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area have been good for largemouth bass. Trout streams are in excellent condition. All fish hatcheries remain closed. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Pool level is 8.8 feet at Lansing and remains stable. Water temperature is 77 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and along channel borders. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.
Pool 10 at Lynxville is stable near 616 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 79 degrees. Walleye — Good: Walleye are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and along channel borders. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Smallmouth Buffalo — Excellent: Use crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.
Pool 11 is 7.5 feet and is predicted to remain stable. Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. Water clarity is good. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and along channel borders. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.
Upper Mississippi River levels remain stable. Water clarity is good. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Water levels are expected to remain steady this week. The water level is 6.9 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.2 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 79 degrees. The water clarity is excellent. Northern Pike — Good: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill — Fair: A few bluegills reported in shallow backwater areas near brush piles. Expect them to move along the channel edges in low water. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Lots of channel catfish are being caught on prepared stink baits. Try floating worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Find smallmouth bass along rock piles with strong current; use flashy spoons or crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Floating grass is hampering walleye fishing; wing dam fishing could be good in the next few weeks if the water remains low. White Bass — Fair: Some white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs. Look for feeding schools elsewhere. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Smaller flatheads are being taken on worms in deeper holes and in the tailwater.
The water level is 7.3 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water temperature is 79 degrees. The water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Catfish are along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are also being caught off the rocks in the tailwater. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing around brush piles in larger sloughs with reduced current. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Smaller flatheads are being taken in deep holes or in the tailwater on worms. White Bass — Fair: White bass are being reported in the tailwater; use flashy small spinners. Walleye — Slow: Walleye fishing remains slow, but many feel it should pick up soon with this low water.
The water level is 6.7 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.5 feet at Camanche and 5.5 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 79 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are being taken off of exposed rock piles. Northern Pike — Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish — Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegills near the mouths of large backwater areas, usually around brush piles. As water levels get low look for bluegills along the channel edges. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas. White Bass — No Report: Expect white bass to be hitting in the tailwaters and elsewhere. Look for feeding schools of fish; use flashy small spinners. Walleye - Fair: Floating grass is hampering walleye fishing; wing dam fishing could be good in the next few weeks if the water remains low.
Water level is around 7 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is 79 degrees; water clarity is good. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish — Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish - Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge.
Water level is expected to hold somewhat steady. Water temperature is near 79 degrees. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 6.95 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady the past few days. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye- Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of crawler.
Tailwater stage is 5.54 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been fairly steady. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass -No Report: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Also look for white bass on the wing dams. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers.
Tailwater stage is 6.39 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been fairly steady. Channel Catfish — Good: Use or chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. White Bass — No Report: Look for white bass at the outlet of Odessa up by the dam or on the wing dams. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits.
Tailwater stage is 3.37 feet at Lock and Dam 18 has been fairly steady. River stage is 9.24 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.6 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Channel Catfish - No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use dip baits, shad or nightcrawlers. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Walleye — No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers.
Tailwater stages have been fairly steady the past few days. Main channel water temperature is around 78 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Water temperature was 84 degrees at noon on Wednesday (8/19). Water clarity is improving. Duckweed has taken over in parts of the lake, especially in the boat ramp bay. Bluegill - Slow: The bluegill bite has slowed with the return of warm stagnant weather. Work the brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Work out in a little deeper water in the flooded timber in the bays. Channel Catfish — Fair: The face of the dam is always good. Also try in the main two bays at the very upper end of the lake around the brush piles and downed trees.
The Iowa River continued to slowly drop this weekend, down another 3-4 inches. Channel Catfish — Fair: They are going to start piling into deeper holes with brush piles for cover.
Water temperature is in the low 80’s most afternoons. Water clarity continues to improve, just not very fast. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try early morning in the flooded timber and around and over top of the mounds at the upper end. Bluegill — Fair: The bite has slowed. Work the mounds at the upper end of the lake. Also expect to pick up a few when drifting for crappies at the lower end. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappie fishing has slowed down again. Try slow trolling at the usual spots down at the lower end of the lake. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfishing remains decent. Try chicken liver or stinkbaits fished along the face of the dam and around the rocks on the jetties.
Water temperature Thursday (8/20) morning was 78 degrees. Most afternoons the water temperature is in the low 80’s. Water is still turbid and green. Largemouth Bass- Fair: While the nights are getting cooler, the daytime temperatures are still warm. Most bass anglers are fishing the rock and brush piles in deeper water in the morning. Bluegill — Slow: Work rock piles in 6-8 feet of water. Drift from rock pile to rock pile using a small jig tipped with live bait like a waxworm or small fish worm. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catfish like warm water. Evening bite is good. Use chicken liver; work the culvert piles at the base of the rip-rap around the point and back around to the jetty by the beach.
Water temperature is around 80 degrees; expect it to get into the low to mid-80’s in the next few days. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Morning bite is best. Some are being taken on topwater baits. After it starts to warm up, bass will move deeper and settle down for the day. Bluegill — Fair: Work small jigs tipped with a trailer or live bait in 12 -16 feet of water. The hotter temperatures will keep them deeper for a while. Black Crappie — Slow: Crappies are in deep hiding mode. A few are getting caught when bluegill fishing in the deeper water.
The Skunk River water level has held steady this week. Water levels are low enough that anything bigger than a canoe will have problems getting around. Channel Catfish — Fair: Work the bigger brush piles near the deeper holes. More than a few grass frogs are still around to use for bait.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
The lake level is at normal summer pool of 683.5 feet. The ramp in Macbride State Park is closed due to storm clean-up. Some of the Corps ramps may also be closed. Sandy Beach and Mehaffey Ramps are open. Channel Catfish — Fair: Troll cut bait in the channel or up on shallow flats depending on the fish activity.
The park is closed until further notice due to storm damage.
Bluegill — Slow: Look for fish around deeper brush piles. Black Crappie — Slow: Try around deeper brush piles or suspended over 14-20 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Typical baits have been working.
River accesses in Marshall County are closed until further notice. Other counties may be the same.
The main park entrance is closed due to storm damage and clean-up efforts. The park ramps are closed. The other ramps on the lake are open. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass)- Slow: Troll crankbaits during the day and throw topwaters or plastics at sunrise/sunset for surface feeders. Walleye — Slow: Troll crankbaits or worm harnesses in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass — Slow. Channel Catfish — Slow.
The park and lake are closed until further notice due to storm damage.
The park is closed due to storm damage.
Sand Lake in Marshalltown is currently closed, but the county was hoping to have it opened by the weekend.
The lake is open, but the trails are unsafe due to debris. No fishing report is available, other than an algae bloom is occurring now.
Additional parks/lakes may be still closed due to storm damage. For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock piles and rip-rapped shores. Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.
Bluegill — Fair: Drift small jigs for suspended bluegills in the middle of the lake. Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use topwater lures early and late in the day. Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver in 4-8 feet of water.
Black Crappie — Slow: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use topwater lures along the shorelines; fish deeper with crankbaits or rubber worms.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day; target cedar tree piles. As the day warms up, try plastics fished deeper around tree piles. Bluegill — Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs for suspended bluegills. Target areas in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Don’t fish too deep; lakes will stratify this time of year. Black Crappie — Slow: Drift jigs tipped with minnows for suspended crappie.
The current lake level is 904.01 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Use caution while boating: the lake has not been at conservation pool for some time. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for flocks of seagulls to find shad; hybrids should be below the school of shad. Troll crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad through this area. Walleye — Fair: Troll gizzard shad imitating crankbaits around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target submerged structure and rocky shorelines. Bluegill — Slow: Try drifting with nightcrawlers on small jigs in the main part of the lake. Channel Catfish — Slow: Use chicken liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.
The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.