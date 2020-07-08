NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are falling. Clarity is improving. Use caution; underwater hazards may have moved. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish - Good: Use chicken liver and stinkbaits or dead chub fished on the bottom out of current. Walleye - Good: The bite is picking up with clearer water. Use a jig tipped with a bright plastic tail for quick action. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Anglers are finding quite a few small ones. Use a jig tipped with natural colored twister tails and crank or spinnerbaits for bass.
Decorah District Streams
Wild parsnip is coming on strong. Avoid touching this plant; it causes painful blisters. All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Brook Trout - Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout - Good: More terrestrials are out. Use beetles or other bright flies fished along grassed edges. Afternoon hatches of caddis and may flies have been slow. Pheasant tailed nymphs and bead headed midges work well. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout - Excellent: Try a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. Try small crappie or bluegill jigs.
Aquatic vegetation is coming on strong. Early morning and evening bite are best. Black Crappie - Slow: Find crappie suspended in deeper water around structure. Use a minnow or small lure drifting over structure. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm on a hook under a small bobber. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use topwater lures or weedless hooks fished along the weed edges. Channel Catfish - Fair: With warmer water temperatures, try cheese or stinkbaits. Nightcrawlers will work.
Hit and miss activity. Water clarity is excellent. Fish bite better any time of the day with off-color water. Fish early morning and evening when shadows aren't cast on the water. Black Crappie - Fair: Use a small spinnerbait tossed along a steep depth change. Bluegill - Fair: Try a small piece of worm fished under a bobber. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm fished along the shore. Channel Catfish - Fair: Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom near stumps or other structure. Also try chicken liver or cheese baits.
Water levels are falling, but are high with improved clarity. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Walleye - Good: Find walleye in deeper holes around brush piles. Toss a jig tipped with a twister tail near a brush pile.
Water levels are high, but are falling with improved clarity. Current remains strong. Water hazards may have moved. Walleye - Good: Flip a jig with twister tail along a brush pile or rock ledge. White Sucker - Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Water levels are high, but are falling with improved clarity. Strong current; water hazards and stream conditions change fast. Walleye - Good: Find walleye along current breaks or around log jams. White Sucker - Slow: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Best bite is early morning or just before dark. Bluegill - Slow: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail. Channel Catfish - Good: Try a nightcrawler, cheese bait or chicken livers fished on the bottom. Best catfishing lake around. Black Crappie - Slow: Use a minnow under a bobber along a rocky shoreline or around brush piles.
Area rivers and streams water levels are falling, but flows remain high. Water clarity is much improved. Expect a hot, humid weekend with temperatures in the upper 80's for highs and upper 60's for lows. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
River level is 9.1 feet at Lansing with a slight rise predicted this week. Water temperature is 79 degrees. New Albin Army road is reopened. Hwy 82, Lansing Bridge is closed. Use caution at ramps during low water. Lansing Village Creek is shallow near the creek mouth. Heytman's Landing is accessible with shallow drive boats only. Walleye - Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike - Good: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch - Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters or side channels. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass - Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon - Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Use a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.
River level is 617.2 feet at Lynxville and is expected to rise to 618.8 feet this week. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Sny Magill access is open, but water may be over the road with a bump up in water levels.. Walleye - Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike - Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch - Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in 8-10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas near current breaks in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass - Good: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon - Good: Some shovelnose are being picked up using a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill - Excellent: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.
River level is 8.4 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to reach 9.6 feet this week. Water temperature is in the mid to upper 70's. Walleye - Good: Walleyes are biting on crankbaits on wing dams and channel border structure. Northern Pike - Excellent: Try in areas of colder streams and springs entering the Mississippi River. Yellow Perch - Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom near shorelines with slight current. Black Crappie - Good: Crappies are in about 10 feet of water. Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters and side channels. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass will be on pre-spawn bite as temperatures rise. Cast plastics or blade baits in backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass - Excellent: Try spinnerbaits fished in rock piles at the tip of the islands on main channel borders. Shovelnose sturgeon - Fair: Some shovelnose are being picked up with a crawler fished off the bottom in main channel areas. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Flathead bite has slowed, but some are still being caught on shiners or a small bluegill for bait. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Try nightcrawlers or cut bait fished off the bottom in deeper side channel areas. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are spawning. Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm along the shorelines. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Try a crawler fished on the bottom along current breaks.
Upper Mississippi River levels have bumped up this week, but are predicted to level off late in the week. Water clarity has improved. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River for Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Water levels are stable, but will start to rise slightly later this week. The water level is near 8.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 10.7 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is around 78 degrees. The water clarity is good. Northern Pike - Excellent: Flashy spinners in warm sun filled waters might trigger these predators. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are still on the spawning beds. Try a simple bobber and worms. White Crappie - Fair: Crappie are reported around tree falls in backwater areas. Most anglers are using a bobber and small minnow. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Lots of anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. Some catfish have started to move along the rock lines to prepare for spawning. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Good: Bass are being taken mostly along vegetation lines, but some are also coming off rock piles. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Some smallies have moved in along the rock piles; use flashy spoons or crankbaits.
Water level is 9.4 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is expected to rise a half foot later this week. The water temperature is 78 degrees. Boat ramps at Pleasant Creek, Bulgers Hollow and the Iowa DNR boat ramp at Bellevue are available to use. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Some cats have moved along rock lines. Anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. White Crappie - Fair: A few crappie are being picked up in backwater areas near dead falls. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike - Excellent: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass - Excellent: Male bass are being caught in large numbers. Bluegill - Good: Bluegill nests can be seen along shorelines and vegetation edges in the backwater areas. Flathead Catfish - Good: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set. Walleye - Fair: Wing dam fishing for walleyes is expected to start up if water recedes just a bit.
The water level is 9.1 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 12.2 feet at Camanche and 7.2 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 78 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Channel Catfish- Excellent: Anglers are switching to prepared stinkbaits. Look for channel cats to move along the rock lines when spawning gets closer. Freshwater Drum - Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Largemouth Bass - Good: Small bass are being caught in big numbers. Northern Pike - Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish - Good: Try large live bait to catch big flathead catfish. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are on the spawning beds. Fish along the weed lines or in pockets of vegetation. Walleye - Fair: Wing dam fishing for walleyes is expected to start up if water recedes just a bit.
Water level is around 10.4 feet at Rock Island and is stable. Expect water levels to rise slightly later in the week. The water temperature is 78 degrees; water clarity is improving. Freshwater Drum - Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish - Excellent: Channel cats are readily biting on cut bait and prepared baits. Flathead Catfish - Good: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Some smallmouth bass may start lurking around the channel rock lines when the river recedes to lower levels.
Water level is expected to bump up slightly later in the week. Most areas are back to being usable after spring high water. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
SOUTHEAST
Lots and lots of rain this week made the water muddy. Not many anglers out on the lake. Largemouth Bass - Slow: Unstable weather with summer heat shuts the bass down until it evens out some. Bluegill - Fair: Most bluegills have moved off the beds and are out in 6 to 8 feet of water.
The Iowa River is dropping pretty fast, but isn't forecast to be below minor flood stage until the middle of next week.
Water temperature is 79-80 degrees. Water is green from planktonic algae bloom. Curlyleaf pondweeds have died off. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Summer patterns have set up. Try early or late in the shallows; most of the day they are out in deeper water. Bluegill - Fair: Move out to the deeper water (16 to 18 feet) out around the trees. Black Crappie - Fair: Slow trolling at the lower end of the lake early in the morning or late evening as the sun goes down.
Heavy rains last weekend made the lake high and muddy. Water level has gone back down; the water is trying to clear. Water temperature is 80 degrees. Largemouth Bass- Slow: Muddy water will slow down the sight feeding fish. Bluegill - Fair: You can still catch bluegills on worm and bobber; most have moved out to 5 to 7 feet of water. Channel Catfish - Good: When it rains, head for the wiers in the in-lake silt dams; catfish wait just off the sides for food to come through on the current. Black Crappie - Slow: Anglers are picking up a few crappies slowly drift trolling in 10 to 12 feet of water; bite will improve as the water clears.
Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. Water clarity is still good with a little green color; weed beds are dying back. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Bass fishing has slowed a bit; most fish are heading to deeper water for the summer. Bluegill - Good: A majority of the bluegills have moved off into 10-15 feet of water. Try small jigs tipped with waxworms or red wigglers. Some bluegills have finished spawning; find them in the flooded timber out in deeper water.
The water level in the Skunk River dropped this week with it returning to just above half-bank full. Channel Catfish - Fair: Bite should pick up as the water level gets more stable. Don't forget to fish under any mulberries that you find hanging over the river.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
The lake level crested at 702.4 feet on 7/01 (normal summer pool is 683 feet) and is predicted to start falling. Mehaffey Bridge ramp is the only open ramp.
All facilities are open. Black Crappie - Fair: Most fish are 8-12 feet down in deeper water around brush or suspended in open water. Try small jigs for these 8-9 inch fish. Bluegill - Fair: Most fish have moved off the bank after the spawn and are being caught a bit deeper on small jigs or worms. Channel Catfish -Good: Try stinkbait or crawlers. After rain events has been best.
The 10 hp outboard maximum limit is in effect. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) - Fair: Look for surface activity towards sunset; try plastics or topwater baits. Walleye - Slow: Troll crankbaits and live bait rigs in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Target shallow cover for post-spawn fish. Bluegill - Fair: Try small jigs or worms in rock islands or rock reefs. Channel Catfish - Fair: Live bait works best. Some fish are spawning around shallow rock.
Docks are in; the bathroom at the ramp is open. The fish cleaning station is open. Bluegill – Good: Try small jigs or worms around brush piles. Yellow Bass – Good: Use small jigs, spinners or live bait. Channel Catfish - Fair: Look for spawning fish near rocky shores. Black Crappie - Fair: Most fish are small.
Walleye - Slow: Use crawlers or plastics fished towards evening. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved a bit deeper. Try small worms or jigs. Channel Catfish - Fair: Typical baits such as stinkbait or crawlers work well. Some spawning fish are in the shallow rocks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) - Slow: Target windblown areas or look for surface activity in the evening. Muskellunge - Fair: Cloudy or rainy days have had the fish active.
This is the quarry on the east side of Marshalltown. Channel Catfish – Good. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Try areas along the fishing jetties and the face of the dam.
Bluegill - Fair: Use small jigs around the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the dam and the cedar tree piles. Bluegill - Fair: Try small jigs with a small chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties.
Channel Catfish - Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the fishing jetties and other rip-rapped areas. Use topwaters early and late in the day.
Largemouth Bass - Fair: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms along the cedar tree piles and any structure along the shorelines. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver.
The current lake level is 905.08 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Walleye – Fair: Troll or drift nightcrawlers around rock piles and submerged structure. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try vertically jigging around rock piles and underwater islands.