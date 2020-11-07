This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
NORTHEAST
Repairs to the Nashua dam are complete. Water levels remain low with good clarity. Use caution; access to fishing holes by boat may be difficult due to low levels. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Walleye — Good: Cooler temperatures are bringing on the bite. Fish have moved into deeper holes. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools. Use minnows for best luck. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in current breaks or rock ledges and gravel bars.
Decorah District Streams
This is the last week that streams are stocked with catchable-sized trout. Thanks for supporting this program. All fall community trout locations will be stocked by November 4. These stockings will be unannounced with no family fishing events to help reduce the crowd size at stocking locations and minimize the spread of COVID-19.Check our website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout to find out when and where they were stocked. Rainbow Trout — Excellent: Use flies imitating midges, crickets and mayflies; the smaller the better. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Plenty of fish remain in streams over winter. Brown Trout — Fair: Trout nests or redds are appearing on stream bottoms as spawning activity ramps up; avoid stepping on these areas. Brownies may be slow to take bait. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Brook Trout — Fair: Brookies are coloring up to prepare for the spawn. Walk around freshly cleared areas in the stream bottom; these are trout nests or redds. Use small flies imitating midges, minnows or mayflies. Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate.
Water clarity is good. Few anglers are out. The campground is closed for the year and water is shut off. The rock reef fish habitat project is complete. Bluegill - Slow: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — No Report: Try a worm or cut bait fished near the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jig and a minnow around rocky structure. Black Crappie — Slow: Try a hook tipped with a minnow under a slip bobber.
No anglers were out this week. The lake is slowly rising with recent rain, but remains low. Use care when using boat ramps with low water. Water clarity is good. Bluegill — No Report: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow; a slow retrieve works best with cooler water.
Water levels remain low. Fish have moved to overwintering holes. Walleye — Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom. Smallmouth Bass - Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools around log jams. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try a crawdad or shiner crankbait fished around current breaks or rock ledges.
Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Walleye — Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or bright colored twister tail. Take advantage of eddies and deeper runs. Smallmouth Bass — Fair.
Few anglers are out this week. Water clarity is good. Docks will be removed by the weekend. Bluegill — Slow: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try crankbaits or a jig with a twister tail. Black Crappie — Slow: Try a minnow fished under a bobber around rocky shorelines in the evening.
Area rivers remain low with excellent clarity on most. Temperature highs in the low 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s. Windy over the weekend. Iowa’s hunting seasons have started; where plenty of orange. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.
The boat ramp is closed for the next two weeks for repair and replacement. The dock is still in; you can fish off the dock, but can’t launch a boat.
Few reports for the Cedar River, but some anglers are doing good on walleye where they can find deeper holes. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.
The boat ramp access for George Wyth Lake remains closed; all other boat ramps within George Wyth Park are open.
Manchester District Streams
Trout streams in the Manchester District are in excellent condition. All three trout hatchery offices are still closed.
Few reports for the Maquoketa River with little activity, but the river is in good condition. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.
Few reports for the Shell Rock River this past week; some anglers are getting out in their boats and waders. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish.
Few reports for the Wapsipinicon River; concentrate on deeper overwintering areas.Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve large running crankbaits for active fish. Northern Pike — Good: Larger spinnerbaits are working well on the Upper Wapsipinicon River.
Interior rivers are in excellent condition – October/November can provide excellent fishing opportunities. No reports of panfish angler activity. Trout streams remain in excellent condition, but rain is expected the next two days Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information. All three trout hatcheries are closed; please call ahead to set up any appointments you need.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Pool level is near 8.4 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is 41 degrees. Use caution at the Lansing Village Creek access channel due to shallow water. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes to transition toward tailwaters of locks and dams as water temperatures fall. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are are moving out of the current to deeper and warmer backwater lakes to feed. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads are feeding in the deeper side channels or tailwaters of dams. Bluegill - Excellent: Bluegills are transitioning to their backwater overwintering areas. Try redworms or a small piece of crawler fished near the bottom. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater areas in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie — Excellent: Try minnows fished under a bobber in submerged trees in backwater lakes. Sauger — Fair: Vertical jig with a small hair-jig tipped with a minnow near the tailwaters of the dam.
Pool 10 at Lynxville is 615.6 feet and is expected to remain there this week. Water temperature is near 44 degrees. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes to transition toward tailwaters of locks and dams as water temperatures fall. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are moving out of the current to deeper and warmer backwater lakes to feed. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Smallmouth are hitting crankbaits on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads are feeding in the deeper side channels or tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish — Good: Try crawlers fished in deeper main channel holes. Bluegill — Excellent: Bluegills are transitioning to their backwater overwintering areas. Try redworms or a small piece of crawler fished near the bottom. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater areas in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie — Excellent: Try minnows fished under a bobber in in 6-8 feet of water in backwater lakes. Sauger — Fair: Vertical jig with a small hair-jig tipped with a minnow near the tailwaters of the dam.
Pool 11 has risen to 7.6 feet and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters should use caution to not back off the end of ramps during low water levels. Water temperature is near 40 degrees. Walleye — Fair: Look for walleyes to transition toward tailwaters of locks and dams as water temperatures fall. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth are moving out of the current to deeper and warmer backwater lakes to feed. Smallmouth Bass — Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish — Good: Flatheads are feeding in the deeper side channels or tailwaters of dams. Bluegill — Excellent: Bluegills are transitioning to their backwater overwintering areas. Try redworms or a small piece of crawler fished near the bottom. Yellow Perch — Excellent: Perch have been active in backwater areas in around 5-7 feet of water; use a small piece of worm. Black Crappie — Excellent: Try minnows fished under a bobber in 6-8 feet of water in backwater lakes. Sauger — Fair: Vertical jig with a small hair-jig tipped with a minnow near the tailwaters of the dam.
Upper Mississippi River levels have risen slightly and are stabilizing. Water temperatures are in the low 40’s. Fish are on the fall feed and moving into overwintering holes. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.
Water levels are expected to recede this week. The water level is 7.3 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.9 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature is 44 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Northern Pike — Fair: Flashy spinnerbaits in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have moved into the deeper slack water backwaters. Freshwater Drum — Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch big drum. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use spinnerbaits fished along dying weed lines or log piles. Smallmouth Bass — Good: Some smallmouth are still along rock lines, but they are starting to move to their wintering areas which are deep slow-moving sloughs. White Bass — Fair: White bass are being found in the tailwater. Look for feeding gulls to find white bass schools. Black Crappie — Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Anglers are moving from log pile to log pile with 2 or 3 fish being taken from each. Walleye — Good: Anglers pulling crankbaits are finding walleyes on wingdams. Yellow Perch — Good: Some nice yellow perch are starting to be reported by anglers using mostly minnows or minnow heads for bait.
The water level is 8.1 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. The water temperature is around 44 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Repairs are complete on the Bellevue City Ramp and it’s open. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike — Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Bass and bluegill are on the move to the wintering areas in deeper backwater lakes. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are moving to the deeper wintering backwater lakes. White Bass — Good: White bass are being taken in the tailwater areas and near wing dams; use flashy spinners. Walleye — Good: Walleyes are being taken on wing dams with stronger current. Yellow Perch — No Report: Surveys show another very strong year class of yellow perch this year.
The water level is 6.1 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 11.2 feet at Camanche and 6.1 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 44 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch bigger drum. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are being caught on the receding weed lines mainly using large spinnerbaits. Northern Pike — Fair: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Bluegill - Good: Bluegills are on the move to deeper backwater lakes such as near Rock Creek. Walleye - Good: Some fish are being taken on wing dams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. Black Crappie - Excellent: Look for brush piles in backwater sloughs. Most anglers are using small jigs, some tipped with minnows.
Water level is 8.5 feet at Rock Island. The water temperature is near 44 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Freshwater Drum — Good: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Flathead Catfish - Fair: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. White Bass — Good: Some white bass are hanging around the tailwater area; use small white jigs.
Unusually cold temperatures and rainfall muddied the water this past week and limited fishing, but the Mississippi River is shaping back up. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-880-8781.
Tailwater stage is 8.38 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to stay steady over the weekend. Grass floating in the water has made tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers difficult. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows fished around brush piles in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill - No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye — Slow: Walleye fishing has been slow in Sylvan Slough. White Bass — Slow: White bass fishing in Sylvan slough has been slow. Cast crankbaits or jigs and twister tails. Sauger — Slow: Sauger fishing in Sylvan Slough and the tailwaters has been slow.
Tailwater stage is 6.76 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to start falling slowly. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. Bluegill — No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye — Slow: Tailwater fishing for walleyes is being reported as slow. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough. Sauger — Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers is being reported as slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stage is 7.95 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater fishing for walleyes and saugers has been slow. Walleye — Slow: Walleye fishing below Lock and Dam 17 is being reported as slow. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. Sauger - Slow: Tailwater fishing for saugers has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stage is 4.78 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is forecast to start falling slowly. River stage is 10.52 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.97 feet at Ft. Madison. We have not received any tailwater walleye and sauger fishing information for this pool. White Crappie — No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Sauger — No Report: Look for saugers in the tailwaters. Try vertical jigging with minnows or trolling three-way rigs with minnows.
Tailwater stages have risen since last week. Main channel water temperature is 43 degrees. Water clarity is poor. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.
SOUTHEAST
Water temperature has dropped down to 50 degrees. Few anglers out this week, may pick up if the weather warms up as forecast. Bluegill - Fair: Look for bluegills out in 8 to 12 feet of water. Work the flooded timber or the big brush piles at the upper end of the lake past the beach. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Find bass in shallow trying to get one last meal before winter. Use soft plastics or weedless jigs tipped with crawdad trailers. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for the crappies to stay out in deeper water with the big drop in water temperature. A water temperature around 50 degrees normally means they are getting ready to settle down for the winter.
Water temperature trying to hang onto 50 degrees. Water is nice and clear. Few anglers out because of the weather. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are out deep, 10-15 feet down in the trees, and look to be staying there. Black Crappie — Fair: Most crappies have moved out to deeper water. Try vertically jigging or drift or troll small jigs. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Work your way back into the trees in the shallow water. Soft plastics, rigged weedless and good heavy test line helps.
Water temperature is in the upper 40’s in the morning and getting up to just over 50 degrees during the day. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Most bass have moved out to 6-8 feet of water. A warm sunny day might bring them back in shallow briefly. Bluegill — Slow: Cold weather has pushed bluegills back out to deep water. Try vertical jigging in 10-14 feet of water over the habitat. Black Crappie — Slow: Go deep for crappies; 10-12 feet of water over the habitat. Try over popular spots during ice fishing to see if they have moved out there.
Water temperatures was 49 degrees Wednesday (10/28) shortly before noon. Water is very clear. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Bass fishing has slowed; most have moved out to a little deeper water (6 to 10 feet). Bluegill — Slow: Bluegills are out deep. Work the habitat in 12-16 feet of water. A few more anglers are needed to get a good idea on the trend as to where these fish are headed with the rapidly changing weather.
For more information on the above lakes, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.
Walleye – Fair. Black Crappie — Fair: Try a minnow and bobber in the backwaters. Some big fish were reported this week. Northern Pike — Fair: Target backwater areas.
The lake is at fall pool of 686.3 feet. Black Crappie — Fair: A few fish are being caught off rock banks. White Bass — Slow: Look for schools on windblown rock or sand banks.
Park facilities are closed for the season. The boat ramp is open and the dock stays in year round. Bluegill — Fair: Try small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles. Black Crappie — Fair: Use small jigs tipped with worms around jetties and brush piles. Most fish are 8-9 inches.
Any sized motor may be used at a maximum of 5 mph. Water temperature is 50 degrees. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Fair: Try in 10-20 feet of water during the day and on windblown shallow banks towards evening. Walleye — Fair: Try trolling crankbaits or jigging in 7-13 feet of water or windblown banks, especially towards evening. Black Crappie — Fair: A few fish are being caught over brush piles or suspended over/along deeper rock. White Bass — Fair: Try in 10-20 feet of water during the day and on windblown shallow banks towards evening.
You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good.
The east side of the park and the boat ramp is open. The fish cleaning station is closed. Largemouth Bass — Fair. Yellow Bass — Fair.
The west end docks have been removed. Bluegill — Fair: Lots of small fish are on the banks. Muskellunge — Fair.
You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair.
This is the quarry in Marshalltown. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Black Crappie — Fair: Some nice fish were caught this week. Rainbow Trout — Fair.
The docks have been removed. Bluegill - Fair: Try fishing around the jetties. Most fish are 6-8 inches. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits or plastics. Most fish are 11-13 inches.
For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock piles and rip-rapped shores. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water. Bluegill — Fair: Use small jigs along shore. Sorting may be needed for larger fish.
Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around deeper structure. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie - Slow: Use jigs tipped with minnows around submerged structure.
Black Crappie — Fair: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Submerged structure can also hold fish. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try crankbaits or rubber worms along the shorelines and rip-rapped areas.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try plastics and spinnerbaits fished around tree piles. Bluegill- Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Black Crappie — Slow: Try jigs tipped with minnows around submerged structure.
Trout have been stocked. Try small spinners or prepared baits made for trout. Nightcrawlers can also be successful. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
The current lake level is 903.34 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Use caution while boating: the lake has not been at this level for some time. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad around submerged rock piles or points. Walleye — Slow: Try jig and minnow combinations around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs or jigs tipped with a minnow around tree piles and deeper structure. Anglers are having some success around the fishing docks.
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits around submerged structure. Bluegill — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around deeper structure. Channel Catfish — Slow: Try chicken liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water. Black Crappie — Slow: Use small jigs tipped with minnows around submerged structure.
The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.