Cedar Falls, Iowa- The 46th Annual Eastern Iowa’s Greatest Sportshow, Powered by Ford, will be held March 12-14 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Fishing, vacation and hunting opportunities and outdoor recreation products will fill the UNI-Dome floor featuring never before seen product. In the McLeod Center, this year’s Sportshow family entertainment-Grandstand event is a not to be missed show, featuring Maddie Poppe. There is no additional charge to see Maddie’s show, however, seating will be limited to 700 in the McLeod Center.
The Maddie Poppe Stage Show Schedule
Friday: 6:00 PM
Saturday: 4:00 PM
Sunday 1:00 PM
The Sportshow is also the place for families and fishing groups to plan spring and summer adventures and reserve dates at the show. Exhibits include fishing camps, fly-in outposts, family resorts, campgrounds, canoe outfitters, sport fishing charters, tourism destinations, hunting outfitters and more.
Eastern Iowa recreational vehicle dealers will showcase boats and RV’S. Marine dealers will offer discounted show promotions for the boating season. Boaters can shop aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats, pontoons, canoes, and kayaks. Plenty of power-sports dealers will feature atv’s, utv’s, mowers and personal watercraft.
Retailers will have plenty of show bargains and new products for outdoor enthusiasts. Fishing tackle will be featured this year with rod manufacturers, plastics and jigs, crank-baits up to 50% off retail. Hunting equipment dealers will also be participating at this year’s show. More outdoor products include truck accessories, golf cars, kayaks and more.
Casting Tank- Sponsored by KWWL
Experience fishing in a whole new way—from the viewpoint of the fish! Watch pro anglers doing seminars atop a casting tank, never before seen at the Dome, on fishing and casting at this 50 ft. long x 10 ft. high, 5,000-gallon aquarium stocked with native Iowa species. You’ll enjoy a unique underwater view of how fish react to different fishing techniques and strike at various types of bait and lures. 6 Pro’s will be giving seminars from a boat on top of the tank.
“Ask the Pro”
Tom Nauman “ Morel Mania” will discuss Mushroom Hunting — 90% luck 10% knowledge, learn for the best. Cam Granger/Kevin Bjornsen will discuss, Rural and Farm Pond Construction, Process, and Management. Discuss RV Service and Repair tips and tricks & easy to do, with Jeff Koppes. Discuss Kayaking Northeast Iowa Rivers Darin Seifken.
“Kid Zone”
Located on the Upper North End of the Dome
Trophy whitetail antler scoring takes place Saturday and Sunday at the show. Iowa hunters can have current season or historical racks measured by official scorers and entered in competition. Trophies will be awarded to the top racks in each division with categories for gun and bow with typical and non-typical points. A $10 entry fee includes two-day admission to the show.
Eastern Iowa Sportshow
UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Friday, March 12……3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.
Saturday, March 13…9:30 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.
Sunday, March 14…10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
Admission:
Adults: $7.00 Kids: Ages 5-16: $3:00 Ages 4 and under: Free Admission
FREE PARKING
Detailed show information E-tickets can be found at: www.iowasportshows.com
For further information, please contact: Iowa Sportshows, LLC- 319-240-3571