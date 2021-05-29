CEDAR RAPIDS – The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team opened the season on Monday night, May 24, with a pair of wins against the Springville Orioles (0-3), played at the Robert W. Plaster Athletic Complex in Cedar Rapids. The Bucs would win game one by the score of 7-5, due in part to a 6-run second inning and held on late.
“Started the season with a lot of unknowns,” said new Head Coach Adam Riniker. “Some seniors that were key players last year graduated early, so we had large shoes to fill.”
The Bucs also had a few players out due to state track and the golf team playing in the state tournament, but Coach Riniker says that the boys stepped in and played a heck of a game.
“We’re in a very tough conference, and a sweep of any team is huge,” added Riniker.
The coaches will need to continue to develop more pitchers, and Coach Riniker says that senior Brady Cornell started the season off with a great game on the hill in game one.
Cornell scattered 4 hits over 5 innings and had 11 strikeouts, while giving up 4 runs – with 3 of them being earned. Sophomore Chance Beeh came in in relief and shut the door, allowing zero hits over 2 innings and striking out 3.
Freshman catcher Tanner Thurn led the Bucs with 2 hits in 4 at-bats, knocking in a run and scoring once. Freshman Cody Fox added a hit in 3 at-bats and scored 1 run. Cornell also added a hit and drove in 3 runs. Senior Kaden Brockmeyer had an RBI on 1 hit, while eighth grader Will Hansen went 1 for 3 and an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 7
Springville 0 0 3 1 0 0 1 5
In the second game of the evening, there was plenty of scoring as the Bucs would prevail in the slugfest by a score of 17-12.
Brady Cornell went 3 for 3 with a double and 3 RBI. Fox added 2 hits, including 2 triples, and knocked in 4 runs. Beeh had a hit and 2 RBI. Sophomore pitcher Gram Erickson collected a hit, while Hansen had a knock and an RBI. Thurn also had a hit and an RBI.
“A host of pitchers got put in and got the job done,” said Riniker. “My assistants are great baseball minds, and I can’t give them enough credit. Looking forward to the future.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
East Buchanan 1 0 2 2 3 3 0 6 17
Springville 1 0 3 0 1 1 5 1 12
The Bucs hosted the Alburnett Pirates (0-1) on Thursday and will travel to Calamus-Wheatland (1-0) on Tuesday.