GUTTENBERG — The East Buchanan Buccaneers Boys Golf Team is quietly having a great year. The boys have won several meets and taken home top medalist honors in most of them. The boys traveled to The Clayton Ridge Boys Invite on Tuesday, April 27, and came away with a dominant team win and senior Harley Nelson was the top medalist with an 82.
“Guttenberg is a bit of a home coming for me,” said Head Coach Scott Zhiss, “and the boys knew it was special and they brought me a victory.”
Trey Johnson and Hayden Nelson also medaled getting 3rd and 5th respectively.
Over the course of the year, the Bucs have played outstanding golf. Senior Trey Johnson’s 33 is the 3rd best nine-hole score in the state of Iowa this year (Mason Weeks-Spirit Lake, 31) and Johnson’s 33 is the best in Class 1A.
Johnson and Nelson are the top two scorers in the Tri-Rivers West Conference. Ben Hessner is sitting No. 5.
The boys’ team is 7-0 in dual meets this season and are 2-0 in triangular. They got a second-place finish in a 6 team Ed-Co meet on April 17.
The East Buchanan team has had a top medalist in 9 of the 10 meets they have competed in. Trey Johnson has 5 top medalist honors and Harley Nelson has 4 top medalist honors.
TEAM SCORE:
1. East Buchanan 347.00
2. North Fayette Valley 364.00
3. Crestwood 382.00
4. Central Elkader 416.00
5. Clayton Ridge 422.00
INDIVIDUAL PLACE FINISHERS:
1. Harley Nelson 82
3. Trey Johnson 87
3. Hayden Nelson 87
8. Ben Hessner 91
14. Owen Reck 101
23. Keaton Kelly 112
The Bucs were back home on Friday. Stats were not readily available come press time.
East Buchanan will host the boys Tri-Rivers Conference West Tournament on Monday, May 3. Starting at 9am at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop .