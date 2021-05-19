WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys’ golf team continues its dominant performance by moving on to district finals at Pheasant Ridge Country Club in Cedar Falls at 10 a.m. this coming Friday. The Bucs earned a convincing team win by 11 strokes, shooting a team score of 334 in the first round of district play.
TEAM SCORES
1. East Buchanan 334
2. Don Bosco 345
3. Lisbon 380
4. Glad-Reinbeck 405
5. Dunkerton 416
6. Alburnett 417
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
1. Trey Johnson 77
3. Ben Hesner 83
5. Harley Nelson 85
7. Hayden Nelson 89
8. Aiden Cook 90
11. Keaton Kelly 93
Individually, East Buchanan had three golfers’ advance – Trey Johnson, Ben Hesner, and Harley Nelson.