WINTHROP – Patience at the plate led to 7 walks for the East Buchanan Buccaneers, and they scored 11 runs for a slim 11-9 win over the Plainsmen of Belle Plaine (5-7).
The Buccaneers collected just 4 hits on the night, but 9 free passes (2 HBP) were key to an 8-run fourth inning.
“On paper, it showed that we had 4 hits,” said Head Coach Adam Riniker, “but we hit the ball about as good as we have all year. They just had a solid shortstop that took a few away from us.”
Senior backstop Brady Cornell had what would have been a standup triple, but the ball got stuck under the centerfield fence for a ground-rule double.
The Bucs started the game with talented eighth-grader Will Hansen on the mound. He went 3.1 innings, striking out 2 batters. Sophomore Chance Beeh collected the win in relief, going 2.1 innings, scattering 2 hits, and walking 2 while striking out 2. Big freshman Cody Fox shut the door with 2 strikeouts in the seventh.
“We are starting to solidify our pitchers, and have had some kids like Cody Fox and Aiden Cook step up and give us some innings,” added Riniker.
Beeh went 1 for 4 at the plate and knocked in 2 runs, and senior catcher Brady Cornell added a double and drove in 1 run. Senior leftfielder Trey Johnson was 1 for 2, scoring once, and had 1 RBI. Eighth-grader Will Hansen was 1 for 4. Junior Keaton Kelly stole 2 bases. and senior centerfielder Kaden Brockmeyer stole a base.
“We still had 4 errors, which we need to clean up if we want to continue to win the closer games,” said Riniker. “We have had a lot of kids shuffling around in different positions to try to find our best defense, and it has really shown us as coaches how many utility players we have.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Belle Plaine 2 0 2 4 1 0 0 9
East Buchanan 2 1 0 8 0 0 0 11
The East Buchanan Buccaneers are now 5-7 on the year, and will travel to Edgewood-Colesburg on Thursday for a doubleheader.