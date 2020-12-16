WHEATLAND – The East Buchanan Buccaneer boys’ basketball team lost their third game of the young season last Saturday night when they traveled to Calamus-Wheatland for a Tri-Rivers interdivision battle. The young Bucs were no match for the Warriors, and lose this one, 73-52.
“We have a lot of guys trying to figure out the pace of a varsity game and learning how hard they need to play on every possession to compete,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker. “We show good things in stretches, then let our guard down.”
Junior Kaiden Gage had 32 points, while senior Harley Nelson had another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
1 2 3 4 T
EB 9 6 9 18 52
Cal-Wheat 18 21 15 19 73
The Bucs haven’t been full strength all year, and Coach Lamker says that they have had guys in and out of practice so much that they just need time on the floor to learn how to play with each other.
The Bucs fall to 0-3 on the season, and Maquoketa Valley (2-1) was in town on Tuesday night. Look for the story in Saturday’s paper. Friday night, the Bucs will travel to Edgewood-Colesburg (2-1).