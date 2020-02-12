WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys’ basketball team hosted Central City (14-5) in a Tri-Rivers matchup Friday night. This was a back-and-forth game throughout, but a big fourth quarter by Central City led them to prevail by a score of 65-58.
East Buchanan trailed after one period 15-11, but scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 33-28 lead into the break.
Central City narrowed the gap in the third frame, and the Bucs lead 46-43 going into the fourth.
A 22-point outburst by the visiting team in the fourth quarter was too much to overcome, and East Buchanan was outscored by 10 points.
Sophomore Kaiden Gage led the Bucs with 25 points and 7 rebounds. Sophomore Keaton Kelly added 14 points, while senior Tyson Russell contributed with 6 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Cole Bowden scored 5 points and junior Harley Nelson finished the scoring with 3 points and 5 rebounds.
Next up for the East Buchanan Boys is a home game Friday night against Starmont (3-16). The Bucs will open district postseason play on February 20 with a game against Edgewood-Colesburg at Central City High School. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.