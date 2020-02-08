COGGON – The East Buchanan boys’ basketball team made the trip down to North Linn High School on Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers West matchup against the third-ranked Lynx (18-0).
Rough second and third quarters doomed the Bucs, who fell by a score of 87-54.
The Bucs fall to 5-13 on the season.
Next up for the Bucs is a home game on Friday night against Central City (12-5). Stats were not readily available at press time. Tuesday night the Bucs are at home against Alburnett (12-5).
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB | 12 | 11 | 10 | 21 – 54
NL | 16 | 27 | 25 | 19 – 87