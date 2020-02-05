WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys’ basketball team hosted the Springville Orioles (14-3) in a Tri-Rivers West matchup Friday night. The Bucs held on to win 75-67.
Springville jumped out to a 25-9 lead after one period. The Bucs battled back in the second period and scored 26 points to pull within 11 at the break, 46-35.
In the third quarter, East Buchanan continued to battle to make up for its first quarter woes and again outscored the Orioles, 15-11, to pull within 7 points at the end of the third frame, 57-50.
In the fourth quarter, Springville outscored the Bucs 18-17 to hold on and win 75-67.
Sophomore Kaiden Gage scored 23 points and made 6 assists to pace the Bucs, while senior Tyson Russell poured in 11 points and added 13 rebounds. Junior Cole Bowden added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and sophomore Keaton Kelly also scored 10. Senior Logan Crawford had 9 points, and sophomore Adam Hackett completed the scoring with 4 points.
The Bucs fall to 5-12 on the season. Next up for the East Buchanan Bucs is an away game against Class 2A’s third-ranked North Linn Lynx (16-0). Stats were not readily available at press time.
On Friday night, the Bucs will host Central City (11-5).