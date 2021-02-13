STARMONT – The East Buchanan boys basketball team traveled to Starmont on Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers East Conference battle.
At battle it was with a tail of two halves, as the Bucs trailed by 8 early on, but fought back in the second half, outscoring the Stars 29-10 en route to a 55-38 victory.
“We started the game pretty sluggish,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “I was a little worried about that with a late-night road game the night before and a close loss.”
“We played a pretty good 2nd half, especially on defense,” added Coach Lamker, “I think we only gave up 16 points after the 1st quarter. We have made some steps forward this season and think we are playing our best ball heading into the postseason. We obviously need to play well, but I think we have the ability to make some noise.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 14 12 15 14 55
Starmont 22 6 6 4 38
Stats were not readily available come press time. The Bucs improve to 6-14 on the season and were home on Friday night for Senior night against Alburnett (10-10). The boys will open up postseason play on Monday night in the first round of Districts, traveling to Maquoketa Valley (10-11).