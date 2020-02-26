ELDORA – East Buchanan had a great crowd on hand as the Lady Bucs battled the Colo-NESCO Royals Friday night in a Class 1A Region 2 semifinal matchup played at South Hardin High School in Eldora.
The Royals started four seniors and a junior, which included 6-foot 3-inch post player Emma Stalzer. Looking at it from the outside, this appeared to be a big problem for the Bucs, who’s tallest girl is 5-8 Erica Hoffman.
On paper, this was a nightmare matchup for EB and through the first 6 minutes, the Bucs couldn’t get in rhythm. With Stalzer inside, the EB girls were content to just pass the ball around the perimeter and look for an open shot. The only issue they were going to have is if they have a bad shooting night, but that wasn’t the case.
Head Coach Nathan Reck said, “The girls are working so hard right now in practice and taking everything in and executing the game plan.”
The Bucs were constantly seeing open perimeter shots, as the Royals’ Stalzer stayed planted in the lane to take away drives to the basket.
Defensively, the EB guards created several turnovers. Unofficially, the Bucs had six turnovers to the Royals’ 23. Reck stuck with his zone defense to cause havoc on the ball and keep Colo-NESCO from lobbing it inside to Stalzer. The Bucs fronted the Royals’ post and had help on the backside, which worked to perfection as the Royals struggled to get the ball into their dominant post player.
“The girls really bought into the scouting report. We knew what they were going to do, and we did our best to stop it,” said Reck, “We are playing our best defense of the season right now.”
The Bucs, off their tenacious defense, continuously got into transition and built an 8-point lead midway through the second quarter and, by halftime, were ahead 17-11.
In the third period, EB took over on the defensive side, creating 8 turnovers and outscoring the Royals, 16-4. By the end of the third frame, the Bucs were dismantling Colo-NESCO and built a 19-point lead, 33-14.
“The third quarter was a difference maker,” Reck said.
In the fourth period, EB burned a lot of clock by passing the ball around the perimeter until they got the shot they wanted. With just under 4 minutes left, the Bucs were content to just sit on the ball and force the Royals to come out and play defense, but Colo-NESCO must have seen the writing on the wall, because they didn’t foul; they didn’t try to double-team, nothing. But give credit to the EB girls, as they kept their composure and moved the ball around impressively. The Bucs burned more than 3 minutes straight to end the game.
“We did enough offensively Friday night to beat a good Colo-NESCO team, but the next game we are going to have to shoot it better and take better shots,” Reck said.
Hoffman led all scorers with 11 points and added six rebounds. Olivia Donlea scored 9 points, while Nicole Pettinger added 7 points and 3 assists. Lara Fox contributed with 5 points and 4 rebounds, and Lacy Anderegg scored 3 points. Averiel Brady made 2 points, but also had 6 rebounds. Lauren Donlea made a free throw and was a major disruptive force on defense, making nine of the teams 15 steals.
“Offensively, a couple of girls had an ‘off night’ shooting the basketball, but we had girls step up and make key buckets when we needed them,” Reck said.
UP NEXT
Next up for the Bucs is a regional finals game tonight against Algona-Bishop Garrigan (22-1) at Hampton-Dumont High School, where they will try to punch their ticket to state. Game time is 7 p.m.
“Bishop Garrigan has guards that will handle our pressure better, and they have an athletic 6-3 girl that will score when she gets it on the block,” Reck said. “We will need to hit shots and be creative defending their height.”
Bishop Garrigan is led by 6-3 freshman Audi Crooks, who averages 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds a game. Another freshman, 5-6 point guard Molly Joyce, is second in scoring with 18 points per game average. There are no common opponents between these two teams.
SCORING BY QUARTER
EB 08 09 16 05 — 38
CN 03 07 04 06 — 20