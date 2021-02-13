WINTHROP – On to the next round of Regional play, and a re-match with Kee High, for the East Buchanan girls’ basketball team, as they take care of business in the first round, beating Edgewood-Colesburg by the score of 54-37.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “I don’t care what Ed-Co’s record is, they have played very good teams close. We knew if we didn’t hit shots we were going to be in for a tough game and that’s what we got.”
“We had girls really step up,” added Coach Reck, “Olivia Fangman came in off the bench in the second quarter and scored 5 straight points that we needed.”
Junior Lacy Anderegg had the best offensive night of the season, hitting 4 three-pointers and finishing with a career high 15 points. Lauren Donlea did what Lauren Donlea does, she was all over the place with 8 steals, 5 rebounds and scoring 26 points. Lauren was 11-14 from the free throw line to seal it in the 4th quarter.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times in the season,” concluded Reck, “they were very familiar with what we like to do. It was a game where the girls had to dig down deep and overcome adversity. We are thankful to live on and face Lansing Kee next Tuesday.”
1 2 3 4 T
Ed-Co 9 4 15 9 37
East Buchanan 14 10 13 17 54
The Lady Bucs move to 12-9 on the season and will travel to Riceville on Tuesday for a re-match with Kee High, which they just played on February 8th. East Buchanan won that game at Kee High; 38-36. In that game, the Bucs jumped on the Kee Hawks quick and staved off a late second half rally for the win. Should be an excellent game.